Quincy Brown Pens Heartfelt Message To His Mom, Kim Porter, Following Her Untimely Death

The death of Kim Porter has taken many people by surprise, but her children are likely suffering far more than most. For the first time, her children are now speaking out, and her oldest son, Quincy Brown, has taken to social media with his reaction to his mom’s death. Earlier today, Quincy posted a beautiful photo with his mother and twin sisters. The heartbroken 27-year-old penned a heartfelt message to his late mother. Quincy admitted he’s heartbroken over the loss of his mother, but he explained the “only thing that makes sense.”

“I am broken…& the only thing that makes sense right now is that you were way too good for this silly world we live in. I love you so much MOMMY. Please give Mee-Maw the biggest hug and kiss for me,” he wrote.

The latest post was Quincy’s first since his mother’s death. In less than five hours, the post has gone viral with more than 800,000 likes and over 42,000 comments from fans offering their condolences from all over the world. Quincy’s message to his mother comes just hours after Kim Porter’s longtime friend, Dallas Austin, posted a lengthy, heartfelt post. Like Quincy, Dallas admitted that Kim’s death is quite difficult to process.

For most fans, Kim Porter’s death comes as a complete shock. According to E! News, the 47-year-old former model and mother-of-four was reportedly receiving treatment for pneumonia weeks prior to her death.

On Thursday, November 15, first responders were called to her home in Los Angeles, California. At the time, there was speculation of a potential cardiac arrest episode, reports the publication. Initially, detectives informed the media that there was no speculation of foul play but now the Los Angeles County Coroner has called for an “additional investigation” into her death. Shortly after Kim Porter’s death made headlines, an insider shared details about Diddy’s reaction to his ex-girlfriend’s death.

According to People magazine, the famed hip-hop mogul is “devastated” by the shocking loss. Despite their breakup years ago, the two were still the best of friends and reportedly did a great job co-parenting all of their children together.

“He and Kim were still very close friends and co-parents even though their romantic relationship didn’t work,” the source said. “They were still a family.”

Kim Porter leaves behind her oldest son, Quincy Brown, 27, whom she had during her relationship with singer Al B. Sure; her son Christian, 20; and her 11-year-old twin daughters D’Lila Star and Jessie James. Kim Porter had her three younger children during her 13-year relationship with Sean “Diddy” Combs.

No further details about the investigation have been revealed.