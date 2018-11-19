‘The Young And The Restless’ Weekly Spoilers: Thanksgiving Ruined When Rey Interrogates Nikki

The Young and the Restless weekly spoilers for November 19 through November 23 bring a Thanksgiving week filled with family, friends, secrets, lies, and drama. Plus, Y&R will not air on Thursday, November 22, due to the holiday.

Nick (Joshua Morrow) gets a surprise from Phyllis (Gina Tognoni), according to She Knows Soaps. He asked her to move in with him, and now Nick is anxiously awaiting Phyllis’s answer.

Abby (Melissa Ordway) learned that Arturo (Jason Canela) slept with Rey’s (Jordi Vilasuso) wife, Mia (Noemi Gonzalez). That piece of Arturo’s past causes issues for Abby, and she questions everything about his character and their relationship.

Meanwhile, Sharon (Sharon Case) asks Rey about Mia and their history. Clearly, Sharon and Rey have a connection, but with Mia’s arrival in Genoa City, things have cooled down a lot between them. Rey seems uninterested in fixing things with Mia, but she doesn’t seem ready to back down, even though she’s also still apparently interested in Arturo.

Victoria (Amelia Heinle) gets caught taking action leading up to Thanksgiving, and she makes plans to host the Newman family holiday — she’s even cooking. She also contacts Billy (Jason Thompson). When the big day arrives, though, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Victoria’s family gathering is affected by the JT investigation.

Ultimately, Rey calls Nikki in for questioning, and it seems like the jig could soon be up for the Fab Four.

In addition to crashing the Newman party with his interrogation, Rey and the rest of the Rosales family joins Sharon for her Crimson Lights meal for the homeless in Genoa City. They come bearing plenty of food gifts to help share the bounty with those who have less, according to Inquisitr‘s Y&R spoilers. In the spirit of the holiday, Lola (Sasha Calle) calls a truce with her sister-in-law, Mia.

Meanwhile, Devon (Bryton James) lets down his guard. He’s struggling with his grief over losing Hilary during his first holiday season since she passed. Devon throws a party with his co-workers instead of spending time with his family. Later, Nate (Brooks Darnell) calls out Devon, but it doesn’t seem to make a dent in Devon’s downward spiral. He continues to attempt to deal with the void left his life, and he heads down a rough and destructive path, which ends up causing him more significant issues.

At the Abbott household, Kerry (Alice Hunter) joins them for Thanksgiving after Jack (Peter Bergman) went out on a limb and invited her. During their big family gathering, Jack gets unexpected news.