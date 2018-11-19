Rita Ora Shows Off Cleavage In Feathered Gown

Over the years, Rita Ora has become a bit of a fashionista. The British singer has collaborated with a number of major brands to create unique collections; one such collaboration took place between Ora and Adidas, according to a report from Pop Sugar. She has also partnered with British Designers’ Collective Boutique at Chic Outlet Shopping’s Bicester Village as a brand ambassador. And based on her uber-fashionable Instagram feed, it’s not hard to see why she’s the ideal candidate for these huge collaborations. Ora isn’t afraid to step out of the box by wearing edgy and sometimes even risque outfits.

The singer’s most recent Instagram post is a perfect example of that. Ora took to social media to share a series of snaps from the 2018 Evening Standard Theatre Awards, which were held at the Theatre Royal in London, England.

In the photos, Ora can be seen wearing a light pink 1997 Mugler Archive piece from the Insect Collection. The gown was made of feathers on top which covered Ora’s midsection and breasts. The gown also featured a plunging neckline that showed off the singer’s cleavage.

The singer captioned the photos with a note of thanks to the designers of the gown and the organizers of the event. She ended the caption by tagging jewelry designer Lorraine Schwartz, who can be credited with fitting the star with bling for a number of events.

Ora also mentioned an upcoming appearance on BBC Radio 1: Live Lounge. The radio appearance could be a part of her promotional rounds as the Brit’s second studio album, Phoenix, is expected to be released on Friday, November 23. The album will feature previously released hit tracks like “Anywhere,” “Girls,” “Your Song,” and “Lonely Together” with Avicii.

The pop star also teased a new track called “Cashmere,” which is being released on Monday, November 19, right before the release of the new album.

“This album is a true labor of love, and it was important for me to do it my way,” Ora said in a statement, according to Billboard. “I’m so appreciative of the love and support from those who worked with me on the record and allowed me to create something I’m really proud of. They gave me space and freedom to create something from my heart.”

On October 29, she announced the Phoenix World Tour dates in Europe, Asia, and Oceania from March 1, 2019, until May 29, 2019, according to a report from Mirror. There will be 24 shows in total and tickets are available now.