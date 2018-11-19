Kim Kardashian’s Sexy New Photo On Instagram Garners More Than One Million Likes

There is no doubt that Kim Kardashian is one of the most popular celebrities on Instagram. With 120 million followers on Instagram alone and millions of others on Facebook and Twitter, Kimberly’s fans keep an eye on her social media activities 24/7.

The 38-year-old reality star recently posted a sultry picture on Instagram where she is featured wearing a black low-cut top which exposed ample cleavage. Kim looked absolutely gorgeous in the picture with her smokey-eye makeup and nude lip color.

The picture in question amassed more than one million likes and close to 7,000 comments within just one hour of going live. Per usual, fans showered the sexy bombshell with compliments and called her all things nice — from pretty to sexy to gorgeous.

“Wow, definitely beautiful you should always wear this look at least once a week,” one person commented on Kim’s amazing makeover.

“You are the sexiest woman alive and no one can take your place,” another fan wrote in the comments section.

Many fans also observed that Kim looked exceptionally youthful in the picture and they were of the opinion that she resembled the “old Kim.” However, many people also criticized the picture and called it “heavily photoshopped.”

Kimberly had posted a picture wearing a similar outfit before, but since the recent one was an up-close picture, her fans and followers seem to like it better.

Apart from posting her hot pictures on her Instagram account which fans never seem to get enough of, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was also recently spotted on a group outing with her sister Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick and Sofia Richie.

The outing was unusual because Kourtney previously dated Disick and the two had three children together. Sofia Richie — the daughter of singer Lionel Richie — is Disick’s current girlfriend. According to a report by Hollywood Life, the meeting wasn’t planned and the stars ran into each other coincidentally while attending the ArtLife Gallery’s Street Dreams exhibition in West Hollywood this past Friday.

Kourtney was accompanied at the exhibition with her friends Larsa Pippen and Brittney Gastineau and was surprised when her elder sister Kim Kardashian also arrived at the venue. Disick and Sofia were already touring the gallery when Kourtney arrived. They all later went to have dinner together.

A picture of the outing was shared on the Instagram account of Guilty News where Kim looked stunning wearing a silver grey top and matching pants which she paired with pointed–toe pumps, while Kourtney wore a very low-cut white top with straight black pants.