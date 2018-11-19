The actor also criticized all Republican politicians.

Jim Carrey isn’t holding back when it comes to his political thoughts lately, whether it’s with his tweets, his paintings or when he combines the two. Carrey captures Trump and other subjects with cartoonish realness, leaving no doubt that he is not a fan of Republicans.

The Hollywood Reporter reports that when speaking to a panel about art and politics he says he is incapable of playing nice, and he doesn’t mince words.

“You cannot be bipartisan with a criminal. Trump is a melanoma.”

Carrey added that now that the Democrats will have the majority in the House of Representatives, Trump is calling for bipartisanship while continuing to call out certain Democrats by name and that nobody owes the president anything. The comedian says that all of the Republicans in power are a danger to all of us and to Homeland Security.

“These are not people you can deal with. You cannot be bipartisan with a criminal. A rapist needs to be removed, not negotiated with. These people are raping our system, they’re destroying it right in front of us….This corrupt Republican congress that was…These people have to be removed from our system because they’re bad for us. Trump is a melanoma, and anybody that covers for him, including Sarah Sanders, is putting makeup on it. It shows that there’s a deeper problem in this country, and that problem is greed.”

Guess who cut the funding for fire management in California then blamed the fires on mismanagement? How do YOU spell infantile?! pic.twitter.com/B0duHp8T1x — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) November 11, 2018

Carrey didn’t hold back when he explained that the Christian right will finally be exposed as just another group who wants to grab power.

“I think they’re going to find out once and for all that the Christian right has never been about morality, it’s been about holding on to power and using morality to do so.”

But the actor and comedian isn’t seeing everything as negative as he has high hopes for the future of the Democratic party when it comes to power players Beto O’Rourke and Kamala Harris. In fact, he would like to see the two on a Presidential ticket in 2020.

“I think she’s fantastic, I think he’s an incredible guy, and I would love to vote in this decade for someone that’s not the lesser of the evils.”

Carrey also has praise for Colin Kaepernick, Nike, and the African-American community in general, saying that their patience should be commended.