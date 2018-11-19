Sofia Richie Thinks The Kardashians Treat Scott Disick Like A ‘Puppet,’ Per ‘Life & Style’

Sofia Richie reportedly believes that the Kardashian family treats her boyfriend, Scott Disick, like a “puppet,” and it’s allegedly causing issues between the couple.

According to a recent report by Life & Style magazine Sofia Richie is said to be unhappy with the amount of contact Scott Disick has with Kourtney Kardashian and her famous family.

Sources tell the outlet that during a recent trip to Australia, Richie tearfully announced her unhappiness about Disick’s involvement with the family, which led the pair into a fight.

“In Australia, Sofia reached boiling point over the Kardashians treating Scott like he’s some kind of puppet. If Kourtney or Kris say jump, Scott says how high. It’s like the kids are first in his life, Kourtney is second, and she’s third,” an insider revealed.

“Obviously, Sofia understands that Scott has responsibilities as a father, but there’s a difference between being a good dad and hanging out with your controlling ex all the time,” the source added.

The insider goes on to reveal that Sofia has accused Kourtney of stirring up trouble between her and Scott on purpose, especially since she seems to have an “endless list” of demands. The entire situation allegedly has Richie “in tears” due to Disick’s “empty promises,” as he keeps tell her that things will change, but they never do.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian met up with Scott Disick and Sofia Richie for dinner earlier this month. The trio reportedly talked about issues relating to Kourtney and Scott’s three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, but it seems that perhaps Sofia could have voiced her own issues.

People magazine claims that the dinner date was “tense,” and that it seemed more like a business meeting than a friendly sit-down between adults who were discussing the well being of their children.

“It was a quick dinner. It seemed a bit tense. It wasn’t like they are all friends and were hanging out for fun. It looked more like a business dinner,” the source stated.

However, things seem to be better between Kardashian, Richie, and Disick. Over the weekend the three attended the same event, the VIP Street Dreams gala.

Kourtney attended the event with her sister, Kim Kardashian, and gal pals Larsa Pippen, Amanda Lee, and Brittny Gastineau, while Scott and Sofia arrived at the event together.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian’s relationship with Sofia Richie’s boyfriend, Scott Disick, when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!