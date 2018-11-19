‘America’s Got Talent: The Champions’: First Group Of All-Star Contestants Revealed

Did your favorite make the cut?

The first all-star edition of America’s Got Talent will hit the air in January, and fans of the performing arts competition series have been anxiously waiting to find out if their favorite entertainers from past seasons and other countries would be getting a second chance at stardom.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, America’s Got Talent: The Champions will feature some of “the most talented, memorable, wackiest, and all-around fan favorite acts” from all seasons of the United States show and other Got Talent programs, representing 194 territories across the globe, competing against one another “in the ultimate celebration of worldwide creativity and talent.” The winning contestant will be crowned World Champion.

Regular AGT judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, and Mel B are all onboard for the spinoff, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Terry Crews will serve as the show’s host.

With less than two months to go before the series’ January 7 premiere, NBC has finally revealed the names of the first 25 acts who will be competing on the program, according to a peacock network press release published on the Futon Critic website.

From America’s Got Talent, three former winners will be back to try to win a second title: 2018 magician Shin Lim, 2017 ventriloquist Darci Lynne Farmer, and 2015 ventriloquist Paul Zerdin.

NBC

Additionally, 13 AGT finalists will again take the stage to prove they have the right stuff: 2017 dancing roller skaters Billy and Emily England, 2017 singer Kechi, 2017 LED dance group Light Balance, 2017 dog act Sara and Hero, 2016 knife-throwing act Deadly Games, 2016 contortionist Sofie Dossi, 2016 comedic mime Tape Face, 2015 comedian and magician Piff the Magic Dragon, 2013 comedian Taylor Williamson, 2012 comedian Tom Cotter, 2010 opera singer Prince Poppycock, 2010 ladder trick act Uzeyer Novruzov, and 2009 opera singers Texas Tenors.

Four acts will be crossing the pond to the U.S. from Britain’s Got Talent, including two winning acts — 2013 shadow dance group Attraction and 2007 opera singer Paul Potts. The other two performers from England are finalists Issy Simpson, a 2017 kid magician, and Susan Boyle, a 2009 singer.

Australia’s Got Talent is represented by 2010 winners Justice Crew, a dance and singing group, and the 2018 winners of Denmark’s Got Talent, dance duo Moonlight Brothers, will be competing.

South Africa’s Got Talent is represented by 2015 winner DJ Arch Jnr, a kid deejay, and Ukraine’s Got Talent is sending over 2009 winner Kseniya Simonova, a sand artist.

The last of the announced contestants is DDF Crew, jump ropers who previously competed on two different Got Talent programs — the act won Holland’s Got Talent in 2012 and was a semi-finalist in 2016 on Belgium’s Got Talent.

America’s Got Talent: The Champions premieres on NBC on Monday, January 7, at 8 p.m. ET.