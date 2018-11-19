WWE News: One Of The Top Stars Of NXT Is Moving Up To WWE’s Main Roster

One of the biggest stars in NXT is about to cause a lot of destruction on the WWE main roster.

When it comes to NXT superstars being called up to the WWE main roster, they usually take place during the draft, superstar shake-up, or randomly as a surprise. Of course, there are some that are built up like SAnitY was for SmackDown Live, but their arrival hasn’t worked out too well. On Sunday night, WWE decided to reveal that another NXT talent would be called up soon and they made the announcement during the Survivor Series.

Now, a lot of fans may not have noticed the announcement, as it actually took place during the Kickoff Show of Survivor Series. The kickoff show usually features a match or two along with plenty of recaps and commentary from the legends and other announcers.

As reported by Cageside Seats, though, WWE had a vignette run during the Kickoff Show that didn’t reveal or say a whole lot, but it got the job done.

In the short promo, Lars Sullivan is standing behind a steel fence and looking menacingly into the camera as his name appears in front of him. Shortly afterward, the words “coming soon” appear in the video, but that’s about all we know as far as his arrival on the WWE main roster.

Keeping with the mystery of it all, WWE simply hashtagged “TheFreak” and repeated “….coming soon” in the caption of the tweet. Some of his NXT highlights were also shown during the short video and he continues to be impressive.

Sullivan’s last NXT matc took place before Takeover: War Games II on Saturday night. He defeated an enhancement talent and the match was taped for TV. It is expected to air on this Wednesday’s episode of NXT on the WWE Network.

Lars Sullivan’s real name is Dylan Miley and he’s a 30-year-old beast who stands at 6-foot-3 and weighs in at 330 pounds. He’s a monstrous force who is incredibly intimidating and had a great run in NXT, despite never picking up a title of any kind.

He was in the first match for the NXT North American Title and even feuded with Aleister Black for the NXT Championship. Lars has also had recent run-ins with Keith Lee, but it appears as if that feud will no longer be taking place due to his call-up.

WWE

Wrestling Inc. is reporting that other names may end up being called up from NXT soon as well. It is being reported that WWE officials have been looking at making changes to the main roster after tonight’s Survivor Series pay-per-view.

Lars Sullivan has obviously impressed a lot of people since making his NXT television debut in April of 2017. He has faced off with some of the best that the yellow brand has to offer, but now, he will bring his size and strength to WWE’s main roster. It isn’t yet known if he will be on the roster of Monday Night Raw or SmackDown Live, but all superstars need to be on notice.