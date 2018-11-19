Producer Dallas Austin Reacts To Kim Porter’s Death, Reveals Film ‘Drumline’ Was About Them

Like many other celebrities who knew Kim Porter, Dallas Austin is devastated by her untimely death. On Sunday, November 18, the Atlanta music producer joined the growing number of celebrities who have posted beautiful tributes to the late model. However, his post was a bit different because he revealed something about his friendship with Kim Porter that most fans knew nothing about. Now, the post has gone viral due to the interesting details he’s shared.

Dallas Austin took to Instagram with two photos to share his reaction to Porters’ death. The first photo he shared was actually their prom picture. To Dallas Austin, Kim Porter was more than just a friend. She was a member of his family. His caption detailed their life-long friendship. Their mothers were pregnant with them at the same time prior to their births in Columbus, Georgia. When they were just children in kindergarten, they forged a bond and their friendship spanned a lifetime. When they became adults, they also embraced success together purchasing matching BMWs. Although Kim Porter went on to have a romantic relationship and children with Diddy, her humble beginnings were shared with her longtime friend Dallas.

In the Instagram post, Dallas Austin reflected on his friendship with Porter. The Grammy Award-winning producer went on to express how different life will be without the one friend he’s always had.

“This is the hardest post I’ve ever had to do…my mom and Kim’s mom was pregnant with us at the same time in Columbus…I have never known a life without Kim porter from kindergarten through all of our lifelong experiences in high school, having matching BMWs or her being the biggest believer in me making it as a producer and us getting out of Columbus to be somebody.”

He added, “We were inseparable. I feel like a part of my soul has been taken away.”

Dallas Austin also caught the attention of fans when he revealed the popular movie Drumline was actually inspired by his friendship with Kim Porter. In the film, Nick Cannon portrayed the role of the fictitious Devon Miles. The character was based on the life of Dallas Austin while Zoe Saldana portrayed Kim Porter. Dallas continued, “Most people don’t know that Zoe Saldana played the role of Kim in ‘Drumline’ as nick cannon played my character.”

Check out Dallas’ post.

The second photo Dallas Austin posted was a recent image of Kim Porter. That photo captured her beauty as fans know her today. Funeral details for Kim Porter have yet to be released.