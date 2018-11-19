Bob Barker Taken To Hospital With Severe Back Pain, Second Time In Weeks He Has Been Hospitalized

The longtime host of 'The Price Is Right' has been suffering ongoing back pain that resulted from a fall last year.

Bob Barker was rushed to a hospital on Sunday for back pain, the second time in the past few weeks that the longtime host of The Price Is Right has been taken to the hospital.

As TMZ reported, the 94-year-old was taken by ambulance to Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles after complaining of severe back pain at his home in Hollywood Hills. Barker has been suffering from an ongoing back condition that resulted from a fall he suffered last year and Sunday’s hospitalization was described as a flare-up.

The report noted that the former television host was awake and responsive as he was put on a stretcher and taken into an ambulance to be transported to the hospital. Barker’s manager told TMZ that he was under the care of a doctor and has been improving.

The hospitalization came just a few weeks after the legendary television host suffered another health setback that sent him to the hospital. Barker’s back problems sent him to Cedars-Sinai Hospital back in October, though he was released after a short time.

As Barker’s manager explained to People magazine at the time, he was in too much pain to go into the hospital on his own so an ambulance was called. Barker was awake and alert as he was taken to the hospital.

“It was painful and difficult to get him in a private vehicle,” Barker’s manager said. “We decided it was easier and better for him.”

Bob Barker Rushed to the Hospital Again for Severe Back Pain https://t.co/HRqt9dYTu0 — TMZ (@TMZ) November 19, 2018

Afterward, Barker issued a message to fans thanking for the support and good wishes they sent.

“He’s home, he’s resting, he’s comfortable,” William Prappas, Barker’s business manager, told USA Today. “He wants to thank all his fans and those (who have) been reaching out. He wants to let them know he’s resting and on the road to recovery.”

Bob Barker has suffered a series of health setbacks in recent years. As TMZ noted, he suffered a fall in 2015 that left a deep gash on his head and fell again last year, causing the severe back pain that has now sent him to the hospital twice in recent weeks.

Though he has suffered these health setbacks, Bob Barker has remained active and in the public eye. Earlier this year, he made a surprise appearance on The Price Is Right for an April Fool’s Day prank on his successor, Drew Carey.

Bob Barker has not issued any statement on his latest hospitalization.