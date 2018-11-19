Chipotle May Reverse Course On Firing Manager Who Refused To Serve Black Patrons Accused Of Dining And Dashing

Restaurant chain Chipotle announced Saturday that it had fired a manager shown in a viral video in which she refused to serve some black patrons unless they could prove that they were able to pay. In the video, the manager is seen accusing the men of eating at the store before and leaving without paying for their food. Chipotle issued a statement on their decision Saturday.

“We are committed to treating all of our customers fairly and with respect…. Regarding what happened at the St. Paul restaurant, the manager thought these gentlemen were the same customers from Tuesday night who weren’t able to pay for their meal. Regardless, this is not how we treat our customers and as a result, the manager has been terminated and the restaurant is being re-trained to ensure something like this doesn’t happen again.”

The man who posted the video, Masud Ali, was among the group of men denied service. He denied that they had eaten at the Chipotle that Tuesday.

As previously reported by Inquisitr, evidence that Ali had a history of “dine and dash” emerged in the form of a series of tweets in which he bragged about it. Ali has since removed the tweets that seem to be the reason Chipotle is reconsidering their decision to fire the manager seen in the video.

Chipotle Fired Manager After Admitted Dine-And-Dasher Called Her Racist For Asking Him To Pay https://t.co/g5rx2XpZK8 pic.twitter.com/oScHvwDBD5 — The Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 18, 2018

In one of his tweets, Ali states that he thinks Chipotle is “catchin up to us fam” and wonders if they should “change locations.” Fox News reports that in another, he calls dine and dash “forever interesting.” Back in 2015, he bragged on Twitter about dining at an Applebee’s restaurant, leaving the waitress a 20-cent tip, and leaving without paying. He described dine and dash as “borrowing the food” and also bragged about stealing Tabasco sauce from Chipotle. In one post, he advocated hurting someone if they tried to confront them about not paying, saying, “don’t hesitate to truck the s*** out of that b****.” Commenting on the incident shown in the viral video, Ali called the Chipotle manager racist, adding that he felt like she was asking for proof of income, as if he were applying for a loan instead of trying to eat.

Following the emergence of the tweets, Chipotle issued a new statement in which they said they will conduct an additional investigation into the incident. Following completion of that investigation, Chipotle Chief Communications Officer Laurie Schalow said the company will “re-train and re-hire” as appropriate.