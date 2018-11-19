Lily-Rose Depp Dons Just A Towel In New Instagram Photo

Lily-Rose, the daughter of famous actor Johnny Depp, recently stunned fans when she posed topless for V Magazine. And although she admitted that she was a shy person, she’s shared another photo on Instagram of herself wearing just a towel. The picture shows the model as she sat on top of a bed, and held the towel up with her hands. She looked down to her right, showing off her amazing top-bun that was decorated with a chopstick and what looks like a purple flower. The photo was one of four that she posted, which she captioned “last night celebrating No. 5 l’Eau Red edition in London.”

And as mature as the photos might be, Lily-Rose is still just 19-years-old. She got her start early in modeling, however, booking her first gigs when she was just 15-years-old, detailed the Daily Mail. Recently, the young star also appeared in A Faithful Man alongside Timothee Chalamet.

“I did my first campaign for [Chanel] when I was 15, which was crazy. I remember when they told me, I thought I was dreaming. For a 15-year-old girl to be told that, I was just so excited and just couldn’t believe that they wanted me.”

It didn’t hurt, however, that her mom, Vanessa, has been a long-term spokesperson for Chanel. That meant that Lily-Rose had met Karl Lagerfeld when she was just 8-years-old.

The pictures from the Chanel event show Depp posing in a black bodysuit with chain-link detailing on the sleeves. Her hair was pulled back in a high ponytail, as she wore blush and natural-toned lipstick. She held a bottle of perfume and stood next to a red car that was promoting the new product. And for those who are interested in the No. 5 perfume, it’s better to grab a bottle sooner rather than later. After all, it’s a limited edition inspired by Gabrielle Chanel’s favorite color, and is described as follows.

“An abstract floral bouquet composed around may rose and jasmine, brightened with citrusy top notes. Aldehydes create a unique presence, while the smooth touch of bourbon vanilla leaves an incredibly sensual trail.”

Meanwhile, there’s been tons of speculation surrounding her dad, Johnny, and one of his iconic roles as Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. Supposedly, Johnny isn’t expected to return to the role for any new films. The news has been hinted at by the exec, and writer Stuart Beattie even mentioned that “[Johnny’s] had a great run,” detailed Cosmopolitan.