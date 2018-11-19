Nick Jonas Discusses Living With Diabetes

After living with type 1 diabetes for 13 years, Nick Jonas takes a look back at his health journey.

Singer Nick Jonas was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes back in 2005 when he was just 13-years-old. Now 26, Jonas is reflecting back on his health journey and how he has managed life with as a diabetic.

According to People, Jonas has had to put extra care and attention into living a healthy lifestyle in order to keep his blood sugar from being too high. When he was first diagnosed, he had lost an alarming amount of weight, dropping to only 100 pounds. It took a strict diet and regular workouts to get his health back on track and regain control of the disease.

The singer posted side by side photos of himself on Instagram to show the progress he has made since his diagnosis. “13 years ago today I was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes. The picture on the left is me a few weeks after my diagnosis. Barely 100 pounds after having lost so much weight from my blood sugar being so high before going to the doctor where I would find out I was diabetic,” he wrote on Friday.

He went on to say that he has never allowed the disease to hold him back from living the life he desires. Jonas wants others coping with diabetes to know that they too can take control of it and refuse to allow it to ruin their lives.

Alongside the first photo, Jonas included a picture of himself looking strong and healthy. “On the right is me now. Happy and healthy. Prioritizing my physical health, working out and eating healthy and keeping my blood sugar in check,” he continued. “I have full control of my day to day life with this disease, and I’m so grateful to my family and loved ones who have helped me every step of the way,” he said.

Jonas is passionate about helping others with diabetes receive necessary treatment. In 2015, he co-founded a nonprofit organization named Beyond Type 1 which is meant to provide further research about ways to treat the autoimmune disease. He hopes to empower to live to their fullest, regardless of the health circumstances.

Priyanka Chopra, Jonas’ fiance, commented on the post telling her husband-to-be that he is special in every way, with or without diabetes. Chopra and Jonas have been relatively public about their relationship, often sharing affectionate posts about one another. The relationship progressed quickly and Jonas proposed back in May after the couple had been dating for two months.