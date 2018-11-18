Farrah Abraham Flaunts Curves In Black String Bikini

Farrah Abraham has never been shy about showing off her body, and she’s proving that with her latest social media post.

Over the weekend, Farrah Abraham took to her Instagram account to share a photo of herself and her daughter, Sophia, hanging out in a glass boat as they floated in the ocean during their vacation to the Maldives.

Farrah is seen sporting a tiny black string bikini. The former Teen Mom OG star’s ample cleavage is on full display, as well as her toned arms and legs, and her flat tummy.

Abraham’s new long, platinum blonde hair is seen parted down the middle and pulled back into a low ponytail that hangs down her back and nearly reaches her waist.

Meanwhile, little Sophia dons a pair of swimsuit bottoms and a matching, long-sleeved swim shirt in the colors purple and black. Sophia’s hair matches her mothers as she also wears a low ponytail with a middle part. Of course, Sophia’s hair is much darker than Farrah’s new light-colored locks.

The pair are seen floating in the see-through boat as they wave to the camera from the ocean in the Maldives, where they recently took a tropical vacation together.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Farrah Abraham fans will be able to see her back on MTV next month. The single mom has signed up for the reality TV dating series, Ex on the Beach, where she will hit the beach to look for love. However, there is one catch. Her former boyfriend, Simon Saran, will also be there.

According to Radar Online, Farrah was paid a pretty penny for participating on the show. The former Teen Mom OG star, who was fired from the franchise last year, allegedly banked $300,000 for the show, which she reportedly only filmed for 11 days. This means that Abraham raked in $27,000 a day while strutting her stuff on the beach with her former boyfriend.

In addition to Farrah’s new MTV gig, the reality star is also working on another TV show, which will showcase her life as a single, working mother who is trying to juggle the responsibilities of parenting and having a career all while looking for love. Abraham and some other women will reportedly be featured in the show, which reportedly has already drawn some interest, with at least two networks making offers to land the program.

Farrah Abraham can be seen on Ex on the Beach, which airs on MTV in December.