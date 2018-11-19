‘Scrubs’ Cast Reunite At Vulture Festival, Not In A Rush For A Reboot

The cast and creator of the beloved medical comedy Scrubs had a big reunion at the 2018 Vulture Festival on Saturday, November 17, at the Hollywood Roosevelt hotel in Los Angeles.

The series, which focused on the lives of the staff at the fictional Sacred Heart Hospital, ran for a total of nine seasons, with Seasons 1 to 7 airing on NBC and the last two on ABC. The last episode of the show aired in March of 2010.

At the event, Scrubs stars Zach Braff, Donald Faison, Judy Reyes, Sarah Chalke, John C. McGinley, Neil Flynn, Ken Jenkins, Christa Miller, and series creator Bill Lawrence all sat on a panel moderated by Vulture television writer Kathryn VanArendonk. There was even a special surprise appearance by The Todd, aka actor Robert Maschio.

Of course, with so many classic TV series being rebooted in recent years, the big question asked was whether this talented crew would ever consider revisiting Scrubs.

“I would do anything to not only get to work with not only this group, but the writers, and do it again,” said showrunner Lawrence, according to Deadline.

“It was the best time in my life… you can never equal that experience. But that said, sometimes reboots, not all the time, but sometimes, they feel like a money grab.”

Joe Scarnici / Getty Images for New York Magazine

However, he isn’t closing the door completely on the idea.

On one hand, Lawrence said that if the cast or writers came to him “destitute and unemployed,” then he would consider doing a reboot.

“But you are looking at a group of people who work whenever and however they want to because of how talented they are.”

On the other hand, he revealed that he has thought about filming a “short little movie” to show fans what all of the characters are up to today.

Several of the celebs at the reunion took to social media to post fun photos from the Vulture Festival.

Braff, whose breakout role was on Scrubs, posted several pictures on Instagram leading up to the big event and repeatedly wrote “one night only” in the captions.

“Got the gang back together,” Faison captioned an Instagram photo of everyone happily reunited.

“Amazing to see everyone again, to be with everyone…! Thank you [Vulture Festival],” wrote Reyes on her Instagram page, posting the same exact picture.

“I want to do this every weekend. If anyone will provide beer/wine, we will do [a] reunion panel in your garage,” joked Lawrence on Instagram beside a red carpet pic of everyone.