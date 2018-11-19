McKidd is mostly indifferent on whether Meredith should be with Link or Deluca.

The Grey’s Anatomy fall finale left fans of the ABC medical drama on the edge of their seats with cliffhangers galore.

Teddy (Kim Raver) finally let Owen (Kevin McKidd) in on the secret bun in her oven before getting trapped in an elevator with Owen and his current significant other, Amelia (Caterina Scorsone). While Amelia and Owen haven’t officially put a label on their relationship, they are currently playing house and being intimate with each other. So, it definitely made for an intense cliffhanger as Amelia doesn’t know about the baby just yet.

According to TV Guide, what some Grey’s Anatomy fans may or may not know about the fall finale is it was none other than McKidd himself who directed the episode. Given his director status, TV Guide decided to catch up to Kevin to see what he thought about the brewing potential romance between Deluca (Giacomo Gianniotti) and Meredith (Ellen Pompeo).

When asked what he thought about Deluca and Meredith, McKidd mostly laughed off the question. The actor appeared to be very indifferent toward the question, as he found qualities he liked in both Link (Chris Carmack) and Deluca.

“I don’t know. I think Link’s a really great character because he’s so light and uncomplicated. But you know, Deluca speaks Italian which is pretty cool too,” the actor said as he explained his mixed opinion on the brewing romance.

McKidd proceeded to justify his indifference on the question by reminding TV Guide his character – Owen – was currently dealing with too many of his own problems to really have an opinion on Meredith’s love life.

“I don’t know. I don’t think Owen really has any skin in that game. He has his own problems,” he continued to explain.

Toward the end of the interview, Kevin also teased about what fans could expect when Grey’s Anatomy returns to ABC next year.

“The midseason finale leaves hanging a lot of cool stuff. We have Cece’s life hanging in the balance. We’ve grown to love Cece. We’ve got Deluca and Meredith on the brink of really stepping into something together. I think that’s gonna be fun to watch, to see how that plays out. And obviously, the Teddy, Owen and Amelia situation is so complicated. The audience has known about this pregnancy for quite some time but only now do Owen and Amelia discover it. So a lot of stuff that’s been hidden is now in the light and it’s gonna cause a lot of problems and a lot of issues,” the actor teased.

Unfortunately for fans hoping for an inside scoop, McKidd’s conclusion to his interview only really recapped all the cliffhangers the finale left fans wanting answers to.

ABC has yet to announce a return date for Season 15.