NCAA Rankings 2018: New Teams Enter Top 25 Of AP And Coaches Polls, Race Heating Up For Playoffs

With one week left to go in the regular season, no team is truly cemented in place in the new polls.

There is just one week left to go in the 2018 regular season of the NCAA football season and things may appear locked in place, but anything can happen. It is certainly true that every single game matters and the final weekend could very well change the entire landscape of the College Football Playoff. For now, the week is over and it’s time to check out the new top 25 polls from both the coaches and the Associated Press.

For those who watched games over the weekend, it’s amazing what can happen in one half of football as opposed to the other. The No. 1 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide were tied with The Citadel going into halftime, but they opened it up in the second half by absolutely dominating and staying undefeated.

While some teams were overly familiar in the new polls, others were seeing it for the first time in many years.

As reported by ESPN, Army football is ranked in the Associated Press poll for the first time since 1996. The Black Knights have a 9-2 record and moved into the top 25 poll at No. 23 as they prepare to face rival Navy on December 8, 2018.

With the season winding down, the majority of the rest of the poll stayed virtually the same as there were not a lot of upsets.

Here is the Associated Press Top 25 Poll released on November 18 of the 2018 season:

1.) Alabama Crimson Tide

2.) Clemson Tigers

3.) Notre Dame Fighting Irish

4.) Michigan Wolverines

5.) Georgia Bulldogs

6.) Oklahoma Sooners

7.) Washington State Cougars

8t.) UCF Golden Knights

8t.) LSU Tigers

10.) Ohio State Buckeyes

11.) Texas Longhorns

12.) West Virginia Mountaineers

13.) Florida Gators

14.) Utah State Aggies

15.) Penn State Nittany Lions

16.) Washington Huskies

17.) Kentucky Wildcats

18.) Utah Utes

19.) Syracuse Orange

20.) Northwestern Wildcats

21.) Boise State Broncos

22.) Mississippi State Bulldogs

23.) Army Black Knights

24.) Pittsburgh Panthers

25.) Iowa State Cyclones

Here is the Coaches Top 25 Poll released on November 18 of the 2018 season:

1.) Alabama Crimson Tide

2.) Clemson Tigers

3.) Notre Dame Fighting Irish

4.) Michigan Wolverines

5.) Georgia Bulldogs

6.) Oklahoma Sooners

7.) Washington State Cougars

8.) LSU Tigers

9.) UCF Golden Knights

10.) Ohio State Buckeyes

11.) Texas Longhorns

12.) West Virginia Mountaineers

13.) Florida Gators

14.) Penn State Nittany Lions

15.) Utah State Aggies

16.) Washington Huskies

17.) Utah Utes

18.) Kentucky Wildcats

19.) Syracuse Orange

20.) Mississippi State Bulldogs

21.) Northwestern Wildcats

22.) Boise State Broncos

23.) Fresno State Bulldogs

24.) Army Black Knights

25.) Pittsburgh Panthers

This has not been an overly shocking season of NCAA football as many of the top names expected to be up there are up there. Still, no one has the right to let up on the gas pedal and any kind of slip in the final week of the season could affect what happens in the College Football Playoff. The new Associated Press and Coaches Top 25 polls do say a lot as to where teams can end up and what bowl they’ll be in for December and January.