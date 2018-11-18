Tia Mowry Reunites With ‘Sister, Sister’ Co-Stars For New Christmas Movie

Perhaps one of the best parts about the holidays for those celebrating is being able to binge-watch all the new feel-good Christmas movies. And this year, if viewers are looking for a little bit of nostalgia with their Christmas cheer, Tia Mowry has teamed up with her Sister, Sister co-stars in a new holiday flick, according to a report from Entertainment Weekly.

Tia and her identical twin sister Tamera starred on the hit TV series from 1994 to 1999. The two became household names playing sisters who were separated at birth and adopted by different families. One sister was adopted by a single mother played by Jackée Harry, while the other was adopted by a man played by Tim Reid and his wife, who passed soon after the adoption. The girls spent the first 14 years of their lives apart until one day when they accidentally found each other.

After the series ended, fans have been hoping for a reunion and earlier this year, it was confirmed that there would be an actual reboot, according to a report from Bustle. There is currently no official release date for the reboot but until it is released, fans can enjoy the mini-reunion between Tia, Jackée, and Tim in the upcoming Lifetime movie My Christmas Inn.

In the film, Tia plays Jen Taylor, a successful woman working her way up at her ad agency job in San Francisco. Her life was going according to plan until she received a call informing her that her aunt has passed away and left her an Alaskan Inn. When she travels to inspect the property, her life is turned upside down when she meets an unexpected love interest, attorney Steve Anderson played by Rob Mayes. Experiencing new love and the cozy small-town life leaves Jen with a decision to make.

“The small town community is full of fun and festive Christmas traditions and soon, Jen starts wondering if the inn might just be the place she belongs and if Steve could be the Mr. Right she has been waiting for,” the film’s description reads.

It’s unclear what roles Tim Reid and Jackée Harry will play in the movie but their characters will be Perry and Susan Taylor. Tia took to Instagram to share this adorable snap of the three looking happy as ever.

“Executive produced this project coming soon,” she captioned the photo.

My Christmas Inn will premiere on Lifetime on November 21 at 8 p.m.

Tia will also be staring in another Christmas movie this year on The Hallmark Channel. The movie is called A Gingerbread Romance and she’ll be playing Taylor, a successful architect, who enters a gingerbread-making competition. While there, she meets Adam played by Duane Henry, a single father and baker, looking to bring business to his bakery by winning the competition. After spending time with Adam and his daughter, Taylor finds herself wanting to focus less on her career and more on having a family.

A Gingerbread Romance will premiere on December 16 at 8 p.m.