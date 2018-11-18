Body Of A 2-Year-Old Girl Found On Surfers Paradise Beach In Australia

A two-year-old baby has been found dead near the shoreline at Australia’s Surfers Paradise beach on Queensland’s Gold Coast.

According to a report by Australia’s 9 News, the body of the unidentified baby girl was found in the early hours of the morning on Sunday (Monday in Australia). Two people — a man and a woman — have been taken into custody in relation to the incident who are said to be assisting the police in their investigation but no charges have been laid against anyone so far.

Per the report, a crime scene has been set up on the beach after emergency services reached the spot at around 12:30 Australia time. Surfers Paradise beach is quite popular among beachgoers — particularly these days as summers are about to begin in Australia.

The body of the child was spotted by a passer-by who saw her lying there unresponsive and immediately called the police. Paramedics rushed to the beach and tried their best to revive the baby but she was declared dead at the scene, the report said.

The cause of the baby’s death is still unclear, however, external inspection revealed that there were no visible injuries found on the girl’s body and as the report detailed, a postmortem is expected soon. Detectives are currently working on identifying the baby. Police, however, said that the body was in the water at some point, according to a report by the Central Telegraph.

All the emergency services who responded to the incident have been very distressed by what they saw and are currently undergoing counselling.

The child’s body was found on the sand near the “intersection of Staghorn Avenue and The Esplanade, less than a kilometer from the main party precinct for school leavers.”

Darren Tierney / Shutterstock

The Central Telegraph also reported that the person who informed the police after spotting the body is not a school leaver. Police also believe that the tragic incident is not related to the end of high school celebrations.

The Central Telegraph report further detailed that this year, a total of 13188 teenagers attended the first night of the annual year-end extravaganza and added that about 22,000 graduates are expected to visit Surfers Paradise beach this week.

Police had arrested 15 schoolies over the weekend on the first two nights of the annual party for various reasons. The report also said that on Sunday, nine teenagers were taken into custody on the basis of 11 offences — mainly related to public nuisance and possession and usage of drugs. Six teenagers were also given notices related to liquor infringements.