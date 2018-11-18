Opening Date Revealed For Disney’s Skyliner – First Look At Gondola Cabin

The brand new transportation system is coming to Walt Disney World and progressing nicely.

Walt Disney World already has the monorail system, bus transportation, and boats to get guests where they need to go, but there could always be more. The Disney Skyliner was first announced last summer and is well underway as far as construction goes. Now, Disney has given its first real look at the gondola cabins that guests will travel in and also revealed a bit of an opening date for when that transportation will officially begin.

This weekend, the D23 Destination D: Celebrating Mickey Mouse event took place and there was a lot of information revealed. As previously reported by Inquisitr, there was a lot of new info and details revealed about big things coming to both Epcot and Disney’s Hollywood Studios in the future, but there was more.

Earlier this week, the Disney Parks Blog revealed a bit of an opening date for the new Skyliner and it will be next year. While there isn’t an exact date yet known, the Skyliner will begin transporting guests around Walt Disney World beginning in “fall of 2019.”

Fall of 2019 is turning into an extremely exciting time at Walt Disney World, and that’s on top of everything the vacation destination already has to offer. Next fall, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway will open, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge will be opening in late fall, and now, the Skyliner will begin operating as well.

Get a first look at the Disney Skyliner Gondola at Walt Disney World Resort! https://t.co/vCRiCwYLBf #DestinationD pic.twitter.com/FdvOgyJFDs — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) November 17, 2018

During this weekend’s Destination D event, the first true look at the gondolas traveling on the Skyliner was revealed by Bob Chapek – Disney Parks, Experiences, and Consumer Products Chairman. There was one on stage and revealed to all those in attendance, and images of it soon made its way onto social media.

Of course, Mickey Mouse was there to showcase the Skyliner cabin and also, celebrate his birthday.

As shown in the image and video above, there will be exterior designs on the Skyliner gondola cabins. Guests will feel as if they are traveling with their favorite characters from animated shorts, movies, and even Disney attractions.

While the Walt Disney World bus system travels to all resorts and parks, the monorail and boats are limited in the locations they travel to. The Skyliner will be the same way in its limited locations, but it will provide additional options for guests staying at multiple resorts.

The Skyliner will have loading and unloading zones in two parks and four resorts.

Parks

Epcot – Near International Gateway entrance

Disney’s Hollywood Studios – Near main entrance

Resorts

Disney’s Art of Animation Resort – Dual loading zone

Disney’s Pop Century Resort – Dual loading zone

Disney’s Riviera Resort – New DVC resort being built

Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort

Walt Disney World’s expansion continues in many different ways as there are new additions coming to the parks and resorts and even transportation options. This weekend, the gondola cabins were finally revealed in an official capacity, and Disney did the right thing by letting guests know the opening date of the Skyliner too. Now, it’s going to be a long year to wait, but by fall of 2019, guests will be traveling through the air at WDW.