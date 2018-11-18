‘Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’ Model Nina Agdal Flaunts Her Insane Abs In Crop Top And Leggings In NYC

Danish model Nina Agdal was spotted out and about in New York City over the weekend with boyfriend Jack Brinkley-Cook and she was showing off her impressive figure in the process. Agdal has been featured several times in the annual Sports Illustrated Swimsuit editions and based on these latest social media posts, it’s easy to see why.

Nina Agdal was wearing pieces from Alo Yoga as she strutted around New York City over the weekend and the attire looked gorgeous on her. The Danish model shared one photo to her Instagram page and she wrote about wanting to be “lean and mean,” but also crying over movies and having “a fat armpit.”

Agdal was wearing the Alo Cherry Pop Introspective Quilted Jacket and the matching leggings with a black crop top sports bra and black sneakers. Nina had the jacket unzipped and open to flaunt her insanely fit abs and her athletic, slim legs looked stunning in the leggings. She wore her blonde hair swepted to the side and over one shoulder and was standing on a NYC street with skyscrapers in the background.

The Daily Mail notes that as Agdal strutted around NYC over the weekend, she was on the arm of her boyfriend, Jack Brinkley-Cook. Nina’s boyfriend Jack, 23, is the son of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit icon Christie Brinkley and her former husband Peter Cook. Agdal, 26, and Brinkley-Cook were first spotted canoodling in July 2017 and she dated Leonardo DiCaprio prior to that.

Nina was feeling saucy at another point earlier in the weekend, when she posted a sexy shot she had taken that showed her in quite the delicate state of dress. The Instagram photo shows Agdal in a long-sleeved black sweater, seemingly braless, wearing only a pair of black fishnet hose with no panties, skirt, or pants. The shot showcases Agdal’s curvy booty and taut abs and it is definitely a buzzworthy picture.

The model joked about just trying to catch everybody’s attention, and she definitely succeeded. More than 50,000 of her 1.6 million followers liked the photo and hundreds commented on how stunning she looked.

In both of these recent updates of Nina’s, she kept the makeup and accessories to a minimum, showing that she doesn’t need them at all to showcase her gorgeous figure and natural beauty. Earlier last week, Agdal attended an anniversary event for Manolo Blahnik and went more glam for that event, looking gorgeous in a black one-shoulder dress.

Whether she goes casual or glam, Nina Agdal turns heads and gets people buzzing. She has found a fun mixture of humor and beauty in the posts she shares on her Instagram page and it’s a combination that definitely resonates with her followers.