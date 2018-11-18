‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Leah Messer Admits She Struggled With Prescription Drug Addiction

Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer is opening up about a very difficult time in her life. The mother-of-three is finally admitting that she used to struggle with a prescription medication addiction.

According to a recent issue of In Touch Weekly Magazine, Leah Messer opened up about her prescription medication dependency during her brand new podcast, Life Reboot.

Messer said that it all started due to a botched epidural during labor with her third child, Addie, back in 2013. Leah says that things were so bad that she couldn’t walk for days, and that her ex-husband, Jeremy Calvert, had to carry her around from room to room.

“Jeremy had to carry me from one room to the next because I couldn’t walk. I just went in to deliver Addie and they injected me 13 times and, even in the hospital, I couldn’t get up — and they just put me on morphine.”

Leah claims that four days after giving birth, she still couldn’t walk and that doctors put her on different drugs to help.

“It still doesn’t get better at home. They put me on different drugs to go home on for like, three months, three different drugs. By then, I was already… you can’t say that I wasn’t, already, dependent on the medication. Well, then they put me on Diazepam and it has me nodding off. I didn’t even know what that was!”

As many Teen Mom 2 fans will remember, Leah Messer was at the center of drug rumors due to scenes on the show where she seemed to be out of sorts. She eventually went to rehab to help her deal with an array of issues, and is doing great now.

However, the experience has scared Messer from allowing her three children to have any sort of medication that could alter them. Leah says that she doesn’t let her girls have anything, but that she does allow them to have numbing gel.

Leah’s daughter, Ali, struggles with a rare form of muscular dystrophy, and is often in and out of the hospital for tests and procedures. It seems that the Teen Mom 2 star could be worried that in addition to Ali’s diagnosis, she could eventually become dependent on medications like she did.

Fans can see more of Leah Messer and her three daughters, Ali, Aleeah, and Addie, when Teen Mom 2 returns for brand new episodes on MTV next year. A premiere date has not yet been set.