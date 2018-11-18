Alexis Ren Flaunts Derriere In Thong & Sweater On Instagram

Dancing With the Stars’ Alexis Ren shared a sultry photo on Instagram today, just as things seem to be literally heating up for her and pro partner Alan Bersten on the show. The finale is tomorrow at 8 p.m. on ABC, and fans are looking forward to tuning in to see what happens in the finale.

The photo shows Alexis laying on a brown couch, as she wore a gray hoodie, black thong, and some comfortable looking socks. She tugged at the bottom of her sweater with her left hand, as she played with her lips with her right. She was promoting a brand, and captioned the image, “this gotta be the comfiest hoodie ever [skull emoji] love you guys @suspiciousantwerp [heart emoji].” A fan joked, “and on this day the hoodies sold out…,” while others simply said, “WOW” and “Speechless.”

The on-air romance has been unfolding since the beginning of the season, and Alexis was open about her feelings, described the Hollywood Life.

“We communicate not just through our steps or our movements but with our hearts too. I am developing feelings for Alan, and I didn’t see this one coming. It happened really quickly though, so I think I’m still trying to process it.”

Whatever the case, fans are totally loving their romance, as it’s obviously translating into successful routines week after week.

However, before Alexis’ romance started heating up with Alan, she was believed to have been in a relationship with someone that goes by “Sky Bear” online, according to Romper. He was tagged in an Instagram post in March, she was captioned “Alexis and her boyfriend, very happy” and tagged the two of them. Sky describes himself as a “human potential coach, serial entrepreneur, yoga practitioner” and more.

Whatever the case, it looks like Alexis is all-in with Alan right now. And the former doesn’t really care about all of the haters.

“People are going to hate either way, so I should just say my truth and my feelings. If they take it one way or another that is their perception of the situation and not mine.”

In the meantime, the couple seem to be getting revved up for the finale, as Alan noted his excitement on his Instagram. Alexis also shared a still photo from their last performance and captioned it, “coming for you,” which got fans buzzing and asking her if the two are officially dating yet or not. Others wished her luck for their upcoming performance.