Miami Model Yovanna Ventura Shares Sexy Bathing Suit Photo Via Instagram

Wilhelmina model Yovanna Ventura shared a saucy photo on Instagram over the weekend that sent her millions of followers into a frenzy. The Miami-born model, who has previously been romantically linked to Justin Bieber and The Weeknd, kept her caption simple, allowing her sexy pose to do all of the talking.

Yovanna Ventura shared a couple of photos to her Instagram page on Saturday and it was just Ventura, a gorgeous dog, and her sexy figure. Yovanna was apparently wearing a black one-piece Revolve bathing suit and some black heels and the get-up flaunted her long legs, curvacious derriere, and gave just a hint of her cleavage.

To highlight the bathing suit itself, which was cut insanely high on Ventura’s hips to showcase all of her curves, Yovanna had her hair pulled back off her face and she wore some gold dangly earrings. The model was looking directly at the camera in one photo and off over her shoulder in the other, and she had one long leg extended behind her.

Ventura kept the caption to this Instagram post simple, coyly noting that Sagittarius season is coming. Yovanna has 5.3 million followers on the social media site, and nearly 150,000 of them signaled their appreciation for this sexy bathing suit shot in about 24 hours. In addition, more than 1,200 of them commented, and the model’s sultry pose was clearly a massive hit with them.

The hot young model also shared some saucy photos via her Instagram Stories over the weekend. In a couple of shots, Ventura noted that she was doing her second workout of the day, and the hard work is obviously bringing big results.

Yovanna was wearing a black crop top and leggings, and she had her thumb pulling down the waistband of the leggings just enough to add an extra hint of sexiness to the selfie that showed off her amazing abs and some cleavage. Another photo showed Ventura wearing a lowcut black ensemble that again showed off plenty of cleavage along with her toned legs.

The Miami-born Dominican model noted that this was her last weekend in Miami before her birthday. She also recently shared a couple of photos showing her in Manhattan during the snow, and Yovanna admitted that for this island girl, it’s been a little challenging getting used to the cold weather. Ventura said, however, that she’s come to love it now.

Yovanna Ventura has previously done modeling campaigns for YEEZY and GUESS, and she told Highsnobiety earlier this year that she’s aiming to tackle some acting roles sooner rather than later as well. The model’s Instagram followers love what she’s been sharing in recent days and they definitely think she’s got what it takes to up her career to the next level.