Eva Longoria Expected To Direct, Star In, And Produce Upcoming Film, ’24-7′

Eva Longoria has had a long and impressive career in the entertainment industry, and it’s about to get even more impressive. Longoria will be making her feature directorial debut, according to a report from The Hollywood Reporter.

The 43-year-old actress got her first major TV role as Isabella, a mentally unstable character on The Young and the Restless, who was later sent to a mental institution. Her breakthrough role came later on as Gabrielle Solis on hit television series, Desperate Housewives. Longoria stayed on the ABC drama for eight seasons from 2004 to 2012. She then landed a role on Lifetime’s Devious Maids.

Throughout her career, Longoria has taken the necessary steps to be more active behind the camera. She served as an executive producer of Devious Maids. She has directed episodes of popular TV shows, including Black-ish, Jane the Virgin, The Mick, and LA to Vegas. She is also an executive producer of a number of documentaries and has even won awards for her work.

But despite her many behind-the-camera credits, Longoria has never directed a featured film until now. She is currently attached to an upcoming comedy for Universal Studios and will be serving as a director, producer, and on-screen star alongside actress Kerry Washington.

The film is titled 24-7 and will tell the tale of a “group of female accountants who have to band together against a group of men in order to solve a fraud case that will save their jobs.” The project is said to be “set to the tone of 9 to 5, the classic 1980 female-centric workplace comedy starring Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, and Dolly Parton.”

The movie will be written by Sarah Rothschild. Sara Scott and Christine Sun will be overseeing the production for Universal, while Will Rack will be in charge of development for Longoria’s company, UnbeliEVAble, and Pilar Savone is running point for Washington’s Simpson Street. A Simple Favor’s Paul Feig and partner Jessie Henderson have also signed on as producers through their company, FeigCo Entertainment.

When she isn’t on screen or behind the camera, Longoria is busy with mommy duties these days. The star recently welcomed a baby boy, as previously reported by the Inquisitr, and her Instagram is filled with adorable photos of the pair.

On November 10, Longoria posted a photo of herself kissing her baby boy, with the caption, “Saturday smooches with my Santi.”

Longoria welcomed her son, Santiago, with husband Jose “Pepe” Baston in June of 2018.