Demi Rose Poses In Skin-Tight Pink Latex Dress

Demi Rose is a 23-year-old British model whose amazing curves, ample bosom, and taut posterior have been compared to that of the Kardashians. In fact, a report from the Daily Star has described the young model as “the UK’s so-called answer to Kim Kardashian.”

Rose’s figure has earned her over seven million followers on Instagram and she isn’t afraid to give the fans what they want, as she’s constantly posting photos of herself in skimpy outfits that serve to accentuate her assets. In her most recent Instagram post, Rose seems to be channeling her inner Barbie-doll in a skin-tight, bright pink latex dress which hugged her body in all the right places.

In the photo, Rose can be seen posing in front of a plain white wall with her hands up and her fingers tangled at the roots of her long brunette hair as the rest of her hair flows down her shoulder and back. In photos captured by the Daily Mail, the model stepped out in the pink bodycon dress with a pair of bright green Vetements ankle boots.

She used her Instagram caption to remind her followers of her sweetness. “Sweet like [candy emoji],” she wrote.

And it seems her followers agreed with the sentiment. Rose’s comment section was instantly flooded with compliments. One user couldn’t say enough about Rose’s beauty, writing, “I love you so much my heart beatiful beatiful beatiful beatiful beatiful beatiful” while another complimented her outfit choice, saying “Such a fun dress.”

Rose was catapulted to fame after a breakup with American rapper Tyga, who has been linked to the Kardashian bunch through a romantic relationship with Kylie Jenner. While chatting with the Daily Mail in September she talked about the discipline required to maintain her figure.

“My figure just gains weight so fast. Any bad thing I eat my body isn’t used to it and just puts on the weight. That means no birthday cake! All I’ve eaten today is nuts. I’ve managed to eat a whole pot. I feel guilty as there’s a lot of fat in the nuts. That’s my treat! So I’m happy,” she said.

The model says her friends consider her the “healthiest person” they know. “I try to keep as healthy as I can. With traveling, it’s hard to work out, I travel across the world but try to keep my routine. The fattiest thing I will ever eat is nuts and peanut butter,” she continued.