Gabrielle Union Reveals Meaning Of Daughter Kaavia’s Name

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are likely still floating on cloud nine following the birth of their daughter Kaavia. Last week, the couple took to social media multiple times to share little details about their baby girl with fans. From little glimpses of her face to adorable candid moments, fans have been able to see quite a bit of Kaavia’s first few days with her parents.

On Thursday, November 15, Dwyane Wade took to Instagram with something fans have been wondering about since their daughter was born: her name. The NBA star shared a throwback photo of himself in China after he’d gotten a tattoo with their daughter’s name. The photo captured Dwyane’s shoulders which now read, “Kaavia James.” With the photo, he shared her full name writing, “Goes back to that one night in China when I decided to get my daughters name tattooed on me. Kaavia James Union Wade!”

Now, Gabrielle Union is explaining the meaning behind their daughter’s name. On Saturday, November 17, the Deliver Us From Eva actress debuted her daughter’s Instagram page. She also opened up about the long list of adorable nicknames they’ve incorporated for their newborn. Gabrielle Union went on to offer a detailed breakdown of their daughter’s name. Since Kaavia also has three names that are typically considered surnames, Gabrielle felt compelled to explain.

With a photo of her daughter, she wrote, “Just greazzzy and happy. That is all. @kaaviajames pronounced Kah-Vee-Uh James. She has 102 nicknames including but not limited to Kaav, Kaavi, Kaavi Baby, Kaavi J, Jamie, KJ, Nugget, Nug, Pooters. We wanted to include my family in her name so the “James” is from my uncle James Francis Glass who is also my godfather. Union is her middle name. I’ve waited this long so fo sho I was gonna get in there.”

Gabrielle Union’s post follows a string of news reports about the baby’s birth and her struggles with fertility. Due to the number of miscarriages she’s endured, fans from all around the world have congratulated her and Dwyane Wade on the birth of their baby girl. Although the actress has faced criticism for the initial hospital photos they shared, many fans have defended her, describing the baby’s birth as a nothing short of a miracle. Despite the seemingly negative comments, the pair is enjoying their intimate moments with their new baby. Kaavia James Union Wade is the only child Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade have together. He has two older sons from a previous relationship.