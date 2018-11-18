Recap Of Hollywood Studios News From Destination D: Attraction Opening Dates, Star Wars Ride Names, New Shows

The overhaul at Disney's Hollywood Studios is continuing and big things are certainly coming.

This weekend at Walt Disney World, the D23 Destination D: Celebrating Mickey Mouse event took place and a lot of great information was revealed. As previously reported by Inquisitr, plenty of news regarding Epcot’s transformation was unveiled, but there is so much more. Disney’s Hollywood Studios is in the middle of a massive overhaul and it includes new lands, a brand new hotel being built nearby, and even a new nighttime spectacular.

As reported by the Disney Parks Blog, there was a ton of info revealed on Saturday at the big Destination D event, and a lot came for DHS. One of the biggest things is that a brand new nighttime spectacular is going to debut in May of 2019 and it will be called the “Wonderful World of Animation.”

It is going to help guests celebrate the 30th anniversary of Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

The featured image above shows that it will venture through 90 years of Disney animation and it will likely begin with Mickey Mouse. From there, it will go through the animated classics, animated shorts, and all of the amazing characters that Disney has introduced to the world.

The “Wonderful World of Animation” will likely take the place of “Disney Movie Magic” as a projection show on the old Great Movie Ride. Speaking of that building, a brand new attraction called Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway is currently under construction, and now, we know when it will be opening.

Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway will open at Disney's Hollywood Studios! More on this & other Mickey Mouse experiences here: https://t.co/WfZhJ1WzWX #DestinationD pic.twitter.com/s6RUvyCjOA — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) November 17, 2018

The 2-D cartoon world will take guests on an amazing journey with the couple’s first-ever attraction in any park. Bob Chapek announced at Destination D that Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway is set to open “in about a year” which puts that date sometime in the fall of 2019.

Along with all of the animation news and the incredible attraction starring Mickey and Minnie, there is a lot coming from Lucasfilms. Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is going to open in Disneyland Park in “summer 2019” and at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in “late fall 2019” with two big attractions and now, we know the names of those rides.

We just revealed the names of the two signature attractions set for Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge – Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run & Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance. More: https://t.co/WfZhJ1WzWX #DestinatonD pic.twitter.com/qv1kKIjRgI — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) November 17, 2018

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge will have two attractions inside the land and not only were the names revealed for both of them, but new video previews were as well. The first one will be called “Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run” and have guests in control of the famous ship seen throughout the Star Wars Saga.

The second attraction will be called “Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance” and actually put guests into a battle between the Resistance and the First Order.

Making things even cooler is that iconic composer John Williams is also creating brand new themes for Galaxy’s Edge. Guests aren’t just going to walk through the land as visitors, but they will be there as part of the entire Star Wars universe.

Guests also can’t forget that there will be a brand new Star Wars-themed hotel being built near Disney’s Hollywood Studios too. Brand new concept art was revealed at the Destination D event and it shows that the hotel will be an incredible experience.

Walt Disney World has a lot going on right now as far as new projects and construction, but it’s all going to be for the guests to have better experiences and vacations. Along with all of the Star Wars happenings, there is plenty coming with new nighttime shows and great ways to honor the one and only Mickey Mouse. Disney’s Hollywood Studios is becoming a brand new place and there is so much excitement coming in the future.