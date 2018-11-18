‘The Bachelor’ Colton Underwood Wraps Filming, Shares Updates From Home As Fans Speculate Over Final Rose

Colton Underwood is starring as the lead during ABC’s The Bachelor 2019 season this winter and it looks like he’s back home after filming his final rose ceremony. Spoiler fans won’t know who he chose, if anyone, for a little bit yet, but people are trying to read into Underwood’s posts and the timing of those posts to see if they reveal anything juicy.

As the Inquisitr recently shared, gossip king Reality Steve revealed via his latest Bachelor spoilers that Colton Underwood was filming his final rose ceremony in Spain on November 15. Usually, the lead and his or her final rose recipient spend a few days together in an exotic location once filming wraps. However, Colton is back home and back on social media already and that has some wondering why he seems home somewhat early.

On Saturday, the Bachelor star revealed via his Instagram page that he was back online. As fans of the franchise know, all of the contestants have their phones taken away as soon as they start filming, and they don’t get them back until they’re eliminated from the show or until filming ends.

While Underwood very likely got his phone back and jumped onto social media before he got all the way home, his latest Instagram stories reveal that as of Sunday afternoon, he is back in the United States and has been reunited with his beloved dog.

According to the most recent Bachelor spoilers from Reality Steve, Colton’s final three ladies were Cassie Randolph, Tayshia Adams, and Hannah Godwin. So far, none of the three ladies has publicly started back on their Instagram pages as of yet. Reality Steve will surely have a scoop to share on the last eliminations soon, but it doesn’t look as if there will be any early, obvious signs coming from social media.

Some fans have wondered about the timing of both the rose ceremony and Colton’s return. In essence, both seem earlier than anticipated. Filming does usually wrap shortly before Thanksgiving, with everybody home and back with their families for the holiday. Because Thanksgiving is a bit early this year compared to some other years, it may simply be that the filming schedule was shifted accordingly.

However, some Bachelor spoiler fans feel as if filming was additionally shortened at some point since the fantasy suite overnight dates began by a day or two. This may mean nothing, or it could potentially mean that someone was eliminated early during the dates in Spain, thus consolidating filming. There is even already speculation that perhaps Underwood picked nobody and is still single.

The fact that the final rose ceremony took place on the 15th and Underwood was home on the 18th has generated some additional speculation that Colton might be on his own. Usually, it takes a day or two longer for the lead to get back home so they can have that extended private time with their final rose recipient.

Who received Colton Underwood’s final rose, if anybody, and did the couple get engaged? Is there a happy ending ahead for this lead, who failed to find love this past year on The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise? Reality Steve’s Bachelor spoilers regarding the season’s outcome should come soon and the season debuts in early January.