Stan Lee Fans Clap Back At Bill Maher

Lee fans took aim at Maher's willingness to accept his 'Iron Man 3' paycheck.

Stan Lee passed away nearly a week ago at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, California. While many celebrities took to social media to pay tribute to the comic book visionary following his death. Bill Maher did something just a little different. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, instead of paying tribute or final respects, Maher took aim at all Lee fans by criticizing anyone who reached adulthood and continued to express a love or interest in comics.

In a post he published on his Real Time with Bill Maher Blog, the TV personality blamed Lee and comic books as a key factor in why Donald Trump was elected as President of the United States. “I don’t think it’s a huge stretch to suggest that Donald Trump could only get elected in a country that thinks comic books are important,” Maher penned in his blog post.

In his post, Maher also claimed that he didn’t completely understand why the entire planet was so saddened over Lee’s passing in the first place. “Deep, deep mourning for a man who inspired millions to, I don’t know, watch a movie, I guess,” he wrote.

While Bill claimed he had nothing against comic books – and enjoyed them as a child – he proceeded to attack them in his post. “And so they pretended comic books were actually sophisticated literature,” Maher added to his post as he took aim directly at comics.

Remember that day when @billmaher opened his enormous mouth & committed career suicide by bashing #StanLee AFTER HE DIED! So disrespectful.

Don't worry Bill, no one will care when you are gone. It'll be a quieter world. https://t.co/owliBdQLVm — CalvinHobbes (@hobbes_deliguy) November 18, 2018

While Stan Lee is no longer alive to defend himself, his characters, and his comics against Maher, his massive fan base was more than happy to step into battle against the political commentator. In fact, fans of Lee wasted no time taking to social media to clap back at the 62-year-old comedian.

Unsurprisingly, Maher’s blog post itself quickly filled with irate Lee fans slamming the comedian for his opinion. The consensus from fans who clapped back at Maher on Twitter was appreciation for the irony of him not having an issue with taking a paycheck for his appearance in Iron Man 3 despite his apparent dislike of comic books.

Bill Maher disrespects Stan Lee's legacy, questions importance of comic books:https://t.co/BYpFNaHV5c pic.twitter.com/jpPEImq2Qo — Comicbook.com (@ComicBook) November 17, 2018

“Ok @billmaher why talk smack about Stan Lee? You had no problem taking that check and appearing in Iron Man 3. Just saying,” one Twitter user clapped back,questioning why Maher felt the need to make such a negative blog post in the first place.

“I was going to write a post about Bill Maher dissing Stan Lee, but then I remembered that Bill Maher isn’t worth my time or yours. If you’re just learning that he’s a bad person with bad opinions, welcome to the club of ‘we saw this coming a mile away,'” a second individual chimed in, taking aim at Maher.

Bill Maher said when talking about Stan Lee's death, "I don’t think it’s a huge stretch to suggest that Donald Trump could only get elected in a country that thinks comic books are important." People never get meaner than when they realize they're no longer relevant. — Ian Boothby (@IanBoothby) November 17, 2018

Some felt Maher made such negative remarks regarding Lee just to get himself in the spotlight.

Unfortunately ⁦@billmaher⁩’s comic awareness is exceptionally limited. Comics can tell tales that are grand in scope. Stan & Co. encouraged ideas about civil rights & acceptance. Perhaps we can broaden his horizon here with suggestions. https://t.co/iS4UIYY81j — Aaron Sagers (@aaronsagers) November 16, 2018

Some Lee fans expressed sadness for how “limited” Maher’s comic book knowledge was.

Maher even tried to move past his blog post on Lee’s death taking aim at Trump in his latest tweet. Unfortunately for him, Lee fans were not ready to let go of his harsh opinions.