Alec Baldwin Chooses The Subway Two Weeks After Altercation Involving A Parking Space For His Car

When Alec Baldwin got arrested after getting into a physical altercation with a man over a New York City parking spot on November 2, many people wondered why he was driving in the congested city in the first place. After all, NYC boasts a fast and reliable public transportation system that operates 24/7.

Fans of the actor will be happy to learn that he wisely left his car behind and chose to ride a Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) train for a family outing on Sunday, November 18. The Match Game host, his wife of six years, Hilaria Baldwin, and three of their four children left their downtown Greenwich Village neighborhood and rode the rails uptown to spend the day exploring the magnificent town.

On Instagram, Hilaria shared a photo of her hubby and the three kids all bundled up on a subway car. The Baldwins all have extremely different expressions on their faces — 60-year-old Alec does not look amused, 2-year-old Leonardo seems a little dazed, 3-year-old Rafael is all smiles, and 5-year-old Carmen is acting bratty by sticking out her tongue.

The doting mom also put a picture of the three kids on the train into her Instagram story. In the snapshot, they are all standing up and holding on to a pole in the center of the subway car.

Alec made four posts to Instagram featuring his family’s Sunday Funday adventure. In the first post, Carmen, in a puffy pink coat, is standing underneath the sign at the Fifth Avenue subway stop. “Subway Sunday,” Alec captioned the picture. The second photo posted is of Leo, Carmen, and Rafael all standing under the same Fifth Avenue sign. Alec called his offspring “Subway Surfers” in the Instagram caption.

Little Leo is the star of Alec’s last two posts. “A lion in Central Park,” the TV personality wrote alongside a photo in which he’s holding his son as the little tyke points at something he finds quite fascinating in Instagram post number three, and the last post from the outing is a video of Leo playing with two toys that light up and make noise in a gift shop. “‘Can you read me, Bleep Bloop? This is Leo and we have landed on Earth,'” Alec wrote on Instagram.

Looks like the Baldwin family had a great day out in the Big Apple. However, it seems like 6-month-old Romeo was left out of the fun since he is not seen in any of the photos.