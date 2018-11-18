Playboy Playmate Sara Underwood Shows Off Her Killer Curves In Skimpy Gray Bikini, Sips On Coconut Milk

Former Playboy Playmate Sara Underwood set many hearts pounding as she recently released a sexy snapshot to social media platform Instagram. Sara — who is not only famous for her Playboy appearance but also for hosting several episodes of the G4 vehicle Attack of the Show! — sported a very revealing gray bikini that left little to the imagination in her most recent Instagram share.

In the image, Sara can be seen reclining on a simple wooden swing, seemingly in the middle of a tropical forest or jungle. The dense foliage backgrounds the beautiful actress, adding a depth of foreground and background that lends a very creative air to the piece. Sara is pictured wearing a tight and strappy bikini top that hugs her bust and features a plunging neckline that showcases her cleavage. On her lower body, Underwood dons a pair of high-cut bikini bottoms, the simple clothing showing off her derriere to great effect as she sits on the improvised swing.

With her right leg dangling straight down — not quite touching the forest floor — and her left leg lifted to show off a very prominent calf muscle, Sara seems to be showing off her continually fit physique, all of which is in the photographic frame.

Accessorizing with a simple tan sunhat and holding a coconut — complete with a straw — it looks like the Epic Movie star is enjoying a bit of coconut milk while seeking a reprieve from the sun beneath the canopy provided by such lush vegetation.

Giving her photographer a shout-out in the caption of the image, Sara went on to recite the most memorable lyrics to Harry Nilsson’s 1971 novelty song “Coconut.” Her fans and followers seemed to appreciate the fun snapshot, showering the post made by the blonde bombshell with over 150,000 likes in addition to 800-plus comments.

It appears that Underwood has caught something of a travel bug, at least according to The Big Lead. Traveling throughout the western regions of the United States, Underwood stopped at several iconic landmarks along the way to post some equally provocative pictures to her social media accounts. From the Grand Canyon to Willamette National Forest, the perky talk-show host has certainly covered a great deal of ground.

Though the House Bunny actress hasn’t been seen as frequently on television or on the silver screen as she once was, it appears that she has garnered quite an engaged and sizable online following. Given Sara Jean Underwood’s proclivity for provocative poses and fun-loving adventure, it seems more than likely that the entertainment industry hasn’t seen the last of her yet!