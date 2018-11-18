Watch Switzerland Vs. Belgium UEFA Nations League Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Live Online

After exiting at the semifinals of the World Cup, Belgium can move into the semifinals of the UEFA Nations League with an away win over Switzerland on Sunday.

With Switzerland coming off a shocking and frustrating 1-0 defeat to lowly-ranked Qatar on Wednesday — as reported by the Qatari newspaper The Peninsula — the Swiss face the daunting task of facing off against Belgium, with their UEFA Nations League survival on the line. Switzerland is ranked eighth in the world by FIFA — a stark contrast to Qatar, ranked ninety-sixth — while Belgium brings a global number one ranking into Sunday’s game, which will live stream from Lucerne.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Switzerland vs. Belgium UEFA Nations League match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:45 p.m. Central European Summer Time at the 16,800-seat Swissporarena in Lucerne, Switzerland, on Sunday, November 18. Start time will also be 8:45 pm. in Belgium, which sits in the same time zone.

In the United Kingdom, the game gets underway at 7:45 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time on Sunday. In the United States, kickoff will take place at 2:45 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, 11:45 a.m. Pacific. In India, the live stream may be accessed starting at 1:15 a.m. India Standard Time on Monday morning, November 19.

A win for Belgium will put the Red Devils into next June’s UEFA Nations League Final Four in Portugal, with the host nation and England having already secured spots, per the BBC. Switzerland must win the game by 1-0 or 2-1 — or by more than one goal — in order to advance. The final semifinal spot will be determined when Germany meets the Netherlands on Monday, with a win or draw for Netherlands putting them through. On the other hand, a win by Germany will see 2018 World Cup winners France heading to Portugal in June.

With the Swiss keeping only one clean sheet in their last nine matches — per Goal — Coach Roberto Martinez and his explosive Belgian side look like the favorites to book a trip to Portugal in June.

Belgium Coach Roberto Martinez appears poised to take his team to the UEFA Nations League Final Four. Dean Mouhtaropoulos / Getty Images

To watch a free live stream of the Switzerland vs. Belgium UEFA Nations League match, use the stream provided by ESPN+, the online subscription sports network of sports media giant ESPN. The ESPN+ streaming network is available with a subscription fee of $4.99 per month, but a seven-day free trial is available. If the trial is canceled before the week-long period, fans can watch the Rossocrociati vs. Les Diables Rouges match at no charge.

Another way to watch the Switzerland vs. Belgium showdown is to access the streaming video provided by Univision Now, or by downloading the Univision app. Univision also streams live on the Roku set-top streaming device, allowing fans to watch the match live on their TV sets.

To view the live stream for free without the need for any cable subscription, fans can sign up for a free trial of a multi-channel live TV streaming package such as Sling TV, or Fubo TV. Both of those internet TV services require credit card information and subscription fees, but they all offer seven-day free trial periods. If the subscription is canceled prior to the end of the free trial, fans can watch the Switzerland-Belgium game at no charge.

In Belgium, VTM Sport has the live stream, while in Switzerland, RTS Sport streams the game. Within the United Kingdom and Ireland, the match will be broadcast by Sky Sports, which means that to access a live stream, fans in the U.K. and Ireland will need a Sky Sports subscription. Subscribers then need to register for the satellite network’s Sky Go streaming service — which is free — but fans must fill out some basic information to obtain a Sky Go login.

Once registration is complete, go to the Sky Go Sports login page. Then, at last, fans can stream the match live from Brussels. Sky Go is also available on most mobile devices by downloading the Sky Go app.

For fans in India, Sony Liv will stream the Nations League Swiss-Belgian showdown. And throughout many countries in of Africa, South African sports network Super Sport will carry a live stream of the decisive match.

For a comprehensive list of outlets around the globe that carry a live stream of the Belgium vs. Switzerland UEFA Nations League match, see LiveSoccerTV.com.