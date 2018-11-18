Sommer Ray Dons Unbuttoned Shorts On Instagram

Sommer Ray showed off her body on Instagram with a new post that shows her wearing an unbuttoned pair of frayed denim shorts. She also wore a super small crop top that barely covered her curves, as the right side of it fell down her shoulder. The Instagram model made a joke about how her curves looked in the captions, as she looked straight at the camera with some dark eye makeup and natural-colored lips. She wore her hair down, and grabbed something above her head with her left hand.

In addition, the model has been busy promoting her new line of activewear clothing on her page and through her Instagram Stories. From her fans’ comments, it looks like the launch is successful so far. Many people have asked Sommer to restock specific sizes because they sold out so quickly, while others ask her if she has any plans to release a menswear line. This is a new venture for Ray, who has built up an impressive fanbase of over 19.3 million followers. Over the summer, there was also talks of her launching a new fitness app to help people track their goals and nutrition, but there hasn’t been any recent updates on that project as yet.

The Sommer Ray Shop offers a wide array of items, including leggings, long sleeves, shorts, and more. Some of her popular items include pieces that incorporate a yellow camo design, which is usually masculine but looks feminine in her clothing.

Ray’s Instagram stories also show her doing some workouts in her brand of clothing, as well as announcing which leggings are available still and which ones are already sold out. Hopefully the 22-year-old can find success in her new entrepreneurial venture. Since she focuses on sharing so many photos of herself anyway, it seems to work well for her to just wear her brand of clothing to promote it.

Fans may wonder how the model ended up where she is. Sommer opened up last May about her background in fitness to Galore Magazine.

“My mom and dad are both huge into fitness and I followed in their footsteps. My dad was a body builder and was my coach when I competed in the NPC (National Physique Committee). My mom and I did my first competitions together, so I guess you could say it’s in my blood.”

And as toned as the model appears in her photos, she doesn’t take it too seriously.