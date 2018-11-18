Recap Of All Epcot News Revealed At Destination D: ‘Beauty And The Beast’ Sing-Along, Nighttime Spectaculars

A lot of big-time Epcot news was revealed this weekend as Disney looks to enhance the park.

Over the weekend, a lot of big-time Disney news was revealed at D23’s Destination D: Celebrating Mickey Mouse, and that included plenty for Epcot. At last year’s D23 Expo in California, Disney revealed that Epcot would be getting a bit of an overhaul and experiencing a transformation. While some information had already been given, there were plenty more details revealed on Saturday and they include a brand new Beauty and the Beast sing-along.

It is no secret that Epcot has needed some work done to it for a long time, and it is going to get the attention it deserves. The second theme park built at Walt Disney World is not only getting some new attractions, but it will have brand new nighttime spectaculars unveiled as well.

As reported by the Disney Parks Blog, one of the new attractions coming to Epcot will be a Beauty and the Beast sing-along in the France pavilion. It is being created by Don Hahn who produced both the animated classic and live-action version of the film. It is not going to replace Impressions de France in the pavilion, but they will run at different times.

Along with that new attraction, the Ratatouille attraction being built in France finally has a name as well – Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure. We still don’t have an opening date, but a name means that Disney fans are closer to it becoming a reality at Epcot.

Disney

The World Showcase at Epcot is also going to have a brand new movie coming to the China pavilion as previously announced, but it isn’t the only one. Canada is in the process of updating the current O Canada movie for guests to enjoy a new one in Circlevision 360 technology.

As previously reported, Illuminations: Reflections of Earth is going to come to an end at Epcot next year and many are wondering just what will replace it. Now, it has been revealed that there will actually be two things taking its place for guests to enjoy.

Disney

In the fall of 2019, a limited-time experience called “Epcot Forever” will make its debut once Illuminations comes to an end. It will feature classic music from the history of Epcot and bring forth music, lighting, lasers special effects, and fireworks.

Sometime in 2020, that show will be replaced by the permanent new nighttime spectacular at Epcot which will be called “A Celebration of Disney Music.” It will bring forth a new worldly way of enjoying and experiencing the history of Disney music throughout time and the globe. It will include custom-built LED panel screens, fireworks, floating sets, lights, lasers, and fountains moving to music in choreographed routines.

Disney

Epcot is truly undergoing a multi-year transformation that includes the new Guardians of the Galaxy roller coaster being built and so much more. The Beauty and the Beast sing-along, Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, new World Showcase movies, and nighttime spectaculars are only going to continue to make Walt Disney World’s second park the place to be.