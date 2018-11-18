Martha Hunt Displays Toned Abs In Striped Bikini On Instagram

Victoria’s Secret model Martha Hunt looked amazing in her latest Instagram post. After a great showing at the VS Fashion Show taping, it looks like Hunt could be enjoying some downtime, as she wore a red striped bikini and a white hoodie in front of an ocean. The model leaned on a railing, as she wore her hood up and posed for the camera. Her red-and-white bikini had a front tie top, and matching bottoms with ties on the sides. There’s vegetation in the backdrop, as well as a hot tub to her right.

Martha captioned the picture, “hola,” which prompted tons of Spanish-speaking people to comment in their native language. Some people asked the model to visit Chile, another asked her to go to Argentina. One fan said that they don’t understand why exactly, but that they get so excited when someone famous speaks in Spanish or mentions Argentina. So it looks like Hunt has tons of fans in Spanish-speaking countries too, which is great news for her.

Hunt’s Instagram stories also show that she’s enjoying some incredible food. She shared a photo of herself wearing the same red and white bikini while enjoying a cup of coffee by the pool. Martha also shared clips from Elsa Hosk’s birthday celebration.

Of course, the VS model was very busy for a while preparing for the big fashion show. Many of the models similarly worked hard together, as they all stuck to a regimented fitness schedule and were extra careful about their nutrition. But it sounds like all of the hard work is always worth it, and Martha opened up to Hello Magazine about what it’s really like behind the scenes at one of the biggest fashion spectacles of the year.

“Everyone is so excited and has worked so hard to get to that point. The energy truly is palpable. Everyone is in such a good mood and it’s a positive atmosphere. There’s not another show where the models stand watching the monitor to see people walking [down the catwalk] and we’re all cheering each other on. Everyone is saying, ‘Well done, you killed it out there’, and ‘You did such a great job’ – it just feels very empowering.”

And throughout it all, her family has been very encouraging of her career. However, her mom did admit that it takes a certain level of faith in Hunt.