Dutch Model Romee Strijd Rocks Push-Up Bra & Tiny Bottoms In Front Of Full Sized Mirror

One of the most famous contemporary fashion models from her home nation of the Netherlands, model Romee Strijd made quite a splash on social media recently as she shared a rather steamy picture to popular platform Instagram. The stunning blonde beauty captured the image, presumably at least, during her appearance at the much-lauded Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show this year, where she was one of a lucky few to be able to walk for the annual event.

In the image, Strijd is pictured striking a coy pose in front of a long, full-sized mirror — creating a duplicate of herself in the process, showing her figure off from two different angles. Wearing a slight push-up bra and a matching pair of tiny bottoms, both bedecked in a beautiful silver pattern in a fine floral print, the Dutch model leaves little to the imagination as far as her captivated audience is concerned. Long, toned legs and the shapely curve of her hips and thighs thrust out from her outfit, illustrating in exacting detail the hard work and dedication that Strijd has engaged in to attain her notably athletic physique.

The center of attention in this glamorous snapshot, Strijd has accessorized her look with a heavily cropped leatherette jacket — all long sleeves and little else — in a seafoam or teal hue. Her signature blonde tresses are perfectly styled in luxurious curls that come to rest about her bust, and painstakingly sculpted eyebrows are paired up with pretty pink lips in a slight pout to complete the confident, sexy aesthetic.

It appears that her almost 5 million fans and followers on the image sharing service were treated to quite the delightful look inside the event, which is considered by many to be the height of haute couture culture. Nearly 300,000 likes were showered upon this sultry snapshot, and well over 1,200 comments were also offered up by Strijd’s admirers. The caption of the photo was short and simple, a one-sentence shout-out to all who might listen that the Dutch model had posted her Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show video for this year.

As This Is Insider details, Strijd was selected to model the rather elaborate “Shooting Star” ensemble for this year’s fashion show. For her fourth year serving as an official Victoria’s Secret Angel, she was offered the highly-prized Swarovski piece — a 27-pound construction that bore over 55,000 Swarovski crystals on its many points. Those nearly innumerable crystals joined the 70,000 that were also incorporated into her primary garment for said look.

Romee Strijd donned a number of different outfits both on and off the runway, and it is likely that she’ll be invited to return for next year’s show — particularly given how much positive attention and acclaim she received from her participation during this year’s event.