All Hail The Queen! Claire Foy, the original Queen Elizabeth from Seasons 1 and 2 of the hit Netflix show, The Crown, will host Saturday Night Live on December 1 with musical guest and fellow first-timer Anderson.Paak.

Page Six says that Claire Foy has graduated from her time as the young Queen Elizabeth and moved onto several other projects that she is promoting, including The Girl in the Spider’s Web: A New Dragon Tattoo Story, where she plays the lead, Lisbeth Salander.

Foy’s time as Queen Elizabeth opposite Matt Smith as Prince Philip in the series The Crown earned her an Emmy and a Golden Globe Award, and started the buzz that she is the new generation’s Meryl Streep.

But Claire Foy’s career hasn’t been all accolades and time on a pedestal. Despite the fact that she played the title role in The Crown, it was made public that she was paid less than her co-star, Matt Smith, despite the fact that she played the lead and spent the most amount of time on camera.

It was not known to Foy and the cast of The Crown that she was paid less during filming, but the news broke soon after they wrapped.

The production staff for The Crown had argued that Matt Smith was a much better-known actor, having starred in Doctor Who, but head producer Suzanne Mackie said that was no excuse to pay Foy less.

“Going forward, no one gets paid more than the Queen.”

Left Bank Pictures, the production company behind the series, squared up with Claire Foy after the news broke that Matt Smith was paid more for his role as Prince Philip.

Left Bank paid Foy $275,000 in back pay, and released a statement about their commitment to fair pay.

“As the producers of The Crown we are responsible for budgets and salaries. The actors are not aware of who gets what and cannot be held personally responsible for the pay of their colleagues. We are absolutely united with the fight for fair pay, free of gender bias and for a rebalancing of the industry’s treatment of women in front of the camera and behind the scenes.”

Matt Smith also gave a statement where he said he thought that Foy should have been paid a higher salary from the beginning.

“I think actually she probably should’ve been paid that originally in the first place and I think everyone’s taken a long, hard look at themselves and gone, ‘Here’s where we went wrong and can we go forward and make it right?'”