Princess Beatrice Is Reportedly Dating A Property Tycoon, Hinting At Royal Wedding in 2019, Per ‘The Sun’

Princess Beatrice, the eighth in line to the Brtish throne, is reportedly dating a wealthy property tycoon, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. What’s more, sources have also told The Sun that the two are dropping hints that they could be getting married next year.

“They hit it off instantly and have a real laugh together…Things are moving very quickly and it wouldn’t surprise anyone if they got engaged within a short period of time,” one reported source told the British tabloid.

According to The Sun, this is Princess Beatrice’s first relationship since she broke up with her American ex-boyfriend, Dave Clark, last year.

“They could even be tying the knot in 2019 — it’s already been discussed by her friends,” the source said of Mozzi and Beatrice’s relationship.

As another article in The Sun notes, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi owns his own multi-million dollar property development company called Banda, or “big shed” in Swahili. Mozzi’s business success centers around locating and developing lavish homes for the uber rich.

The Sun also reports that Mozzi and Meghan Markle have something in common. He’s a divorcee. Unlike Duchess Meghan though, he already has a son whose name is Wolfie.

Although there are rumors that there’s an impending wedding, Beatrice and Mozzi haven’t known each other that long. They were reportedly introduced to one another in September by a mutual friend.

But, despite the newness of the relationship, The Sun’s sources say there are plenty of indications that things seem serious between them. These “insiders” claim that the two have already gone on vacation together and that Beatrice has already introduced Mozzi to her parents, The Duke and Duchess of York.

If Princess Beatrice does get married next year, it will be the third in a string of recent royal weddings that kicked off in May with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s nuptials.

Beatrice’s sister Eugenie got married on October 12 at St. George’s chapel, the same location as the previous royal wedding. Her bridal gown was designed by Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos, the British designers behind the Peter Pilotto. The back of the dress was low cut to show off Princess Eugenie’s surgical scar from an operation to correct scoliosis, a condition she’s dealt with since she was a child.

Despite the report from The Sun, nothing has been confirmed from either Beatrice, Mozzi, or the Royal Family. We’ll just have to wait and see whether Beatrice will follow in her sister’s footsteps down the aisle in the new year.