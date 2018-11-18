Samantha Hoopes Flaunts Her Curves At ‘Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’ Charity Event

Samantha Hoopes was one of many Sports Illustrated Swimsuit models to hit the beach in Miami, Florida this weekend for a charity event. Samantha and her SI family had been hyping the event up via their social media pages all week and fans were hoping to get some great updates from the gathering as it played out. Luckily, they got what they were hoping for in this respect.

Hoopes shared quite a few fun tidbits via her Instagram stories throughout the day on Saturday. For one part of the weekend festivities, Samantha looked adorable in an unplanned but sexy somewhat matching ensemble alongside Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend Camille Kostek.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model wore what appeared to be the House of CB London Vela Silver Sparkly Bralette along with some long white pants. The bralette showcased Hoopes’s cleavage and midriff and she had her hair partially pulled back away from her face.

In some updates from the daytime portion of the charity weekend, Samantha was wearing a cute white outfit as she carried a “special guest star” puppy named Mila. It looks like this is the Runaway Dora Dress, described as being the perfect fit for “the adventurous and the wild at heart.”

The outfit had a short skirt that showed off Hoopes’ legs and it had buckle straps over the shoulder. The cute piece also had a neckline that plunged low enough to showcase a fair amount of the Sports Illustrated model’s cleavage. Samantha wore her hair swept back into a simple ponytail and she wore white sneakers.

For the evening part of the charity event, Hoopes went with a daring look. Samantha embraced a glam style and added some sparkly jeweled pieces to her unique dress. The dress the Sports Illustrated model wore was black and royal blue velvet with numerous cutouts covered in a sheer, black gauzy fabric.

The cutouts showcased Hoopes’s cleavage and slim waist and made quite the impression as Samantha walked the red carpet for the evening party. She added some drop earrings and a dainty bracelet and went with a heavier evening glam makeup look to sync with her sexy gown.

By all accounts, Samantha Hoopes and all of the other Sports Illustrated Swimsuit models had a great time at the weekend event that raised money for some fantastic causes. Many of these ladies have been busy with multiple photo shoots taking place all around the world, and it seems they had a blast getting a chance to gather in Miami to spend time with one another while also supporting local charities.