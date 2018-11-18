Kourtney Kardashian ‘Envious’ Of Scott Disick & Sofia Richie’s Relationship, Per ‘Hollywood Life’

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s romantic relationship ended back in 2015. However, there have always been rumors that the pair may eventually get back together. That is, before he entered into a serious relationship with model Sofia Richie.

According to a November 16 report by Hollywood Life, Kourtney Kardashian is a bit jealous of Scott Disick’s relationship with Sofia Richie. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star allegedly misses the time when Scott would dote on her and finds it hard to watch him be such an attentive boyfriend to Sofia.

As many fans will remember, Kardashian and Disick dated for nearly 10 years before calling it quits. Their relationship was a rocky one, which produced three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign.

Since ending their romance, the couple has been working hard to successfully co-parent their kids, and have come a long way. Now, Kourtney is seeing Scott become the person she wanted him to be all along.

“During their relationship, Kourtney struggled with Scott’s partying ways, but seeing how committed he is to Sofia now makes her envious of their relationship. She misses their good times together when she sees family photos of them with their kids. Kourtney knows Scott will always be in her life because of their kids, but it’s not the same now that he’s in love with Sofia. She is still coping with Scott and Sofia’s relationship because Kourtney knows she’s not his priority anymore, which can be painful and sometimes makes her wish their family was whole once again,” an insider told the outlet.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian’s family is holding out hope that she and Scott Disick will eventually get back together. Sources previously revealed that the couple still has a ton of chemistry and that the attraction they share is more than obvious when they are together.

In addition to Kourtney’s sisters, her mother Kris Jenner also believes that Kourtney and Scott belong together and that they will eventually get back together and have the happy ending that they didn’t get years ago when they were going through hard times.

Meanwhile, Kardashian has allegedly been swearing “up and down” that she and Disick will never get back together, but since they’ve been getting along so well lately, it seems that anything can happen.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!