Khloe Kardashian Says She’s ‘Thankful’ For Tristan Thompson Amid Cheating Scandal Drama

Khloe Kardashian says that she is “thankful” for boyfriend Tristan Thompson, despite all of the drama that has been taking place in their relationship as of late.

According to a Nov. 16 report by Life & Style Magazine, Kardashian recently took to her Instagram story to share a photo of her Thanksgiving place cards, which read “thankful for” and then have her family members names written in.

In the photo, Tristan’s name is front and center, as other names such Mason, Kourt, Penelope, Kenny, and Saint, can be seen. The cards prove that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is not only still dating the NBA player, but that she plans to spend Thanksgiving with him as well.

As many fans will remember, Tristan was busted cheating on Khloe back in April when photos and video of him kissing another woman surfaced online. Kardashian was nine months pregnant with the couple’s first child, daughter True Thompson, at the time, and gave birth to the little girl just hours after the cheating scandal erupted online.

Since that time Khloe and Tristan have reportedly been trying to work through their relationship issues, and are currently living on opposite sides of the country, with Kardashian in L.A., and Thompson in Cleveland with his NBA team.

However, the family will soon be reunited for the upcoming holiday season as Khloe Kardashian has plans to travel to Ohio with baby True to spend Thanksgiving in Cleveland with Tristan Thompson as a family.

“Khloe is taking True to Cleveland for Thanksgiving,” a source told People. “Tristan has a game and can’t make it to L.A. It’s True’s first Thanksgiving, so Khloe wants them to be together.”

Kardashian and Thompson were last seen together when they spent Halloween together in Ohio with their daughter, and posed for a sweet family photo, which was posted on the NBA player’s Snapchat story.

Currently, Khloe and Tristan’s cheating drama is playing out on the family’s reality show, and Kardashian says she is having a hard time reliving the tough time.

“To relive these moments all over again is incredibly difficult emotionally but I also hope that with every [trial], tribulation and curve ball life throws at us, that we ALL get to learn from our journeys. Amidst the tough times, I have been blessed with the ultimate gift, my sweet baby True who has changed my life in ways I never could have imagined,” Khloe Kardashian stated of watching Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal play out on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.