Kim Kardashian Keeps It Casual While Shopping For Jewelry With Kanye West

Kim Kardashian and her husband, Kanye West, stepped out together to do a bit of shopping over the weekend.

According to a Nov. 17 report by Daily Mail, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were spotted heading into a jewelry store to browse over the weekend. The couple, who don’t often make public appearances together, both dressed casually for the outing.

Kim donned an all-black ensemble, which included track pants that hugged her famous backside, and a long-sleeved matching, puffy top. She also donned black sneakers.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wore her long, dark hair parted down the middle and styled straight, as it fell to her waist and down her back. She didn’t wear any jewelry, but did accessorize the comfy look by rocking a pair of dark sunglasses, and carrying her cellphone in her hand.

Meanwhile, Kanye sported a casual look as well. The rapper wore navy blue pants, a simple white t-shirt, and a light blue jacket over top. He also rocked a pair of Yeezy sneakers, and had pink and blonde coloring in his short hair. Kanye, who often wears gold chains around his neck, sported only one accessory for the trip, which was his gold wedding band worn on his left hand.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West could be gearing up for a life-changing event. The pair, who already share three children together, daughter North, son Saint, and baby girl Chicago, are allegedly considering adoption.

Sources tell Life & Style Magazine that the couple known as Kimye are planning to adopt a little boy from Armenia, where Kim’s late father, Robert Kardashian, has family and roots.

“They’ve been in contact with an orphanage in Armenia that they visited three years ago, and they are planning a trip over there in the next few weeks. Robert’s family was Armenian, so it feels totally natural. Kim doted on her dad and would love a little boy who reminds her of him,” an insider revealed to the magazine.

As many fans know, Kim and Kanye welcomed their third child, Chicago, via a surrogate after doctors told the reality star that it was too dangerous for her to carry any more children.

Since that time, West has made it clear to his wife that he wants to have a really big family — per the Inquisitr — and would love to have up to seven children with his wife which she says she does not want.

Fans can see more of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!