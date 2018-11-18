Meghan Markle’s Sister Plans To Steal The Duchess’ Baby Thunder With Tell-All Book

"[I will] hold nothing back!"

Meghan Markle’s estranged half-sister, Samantha Markle, says she plans to steal the Duchess’ thunder by releasing a damning tell-all book around the same time she gives birth to her baby, The Daily Star is reporting.

Speaking exclusively to the British tabloid, Samantha, 53, who used to go by “Samantha Grant” until her sister became a household name, has been promising for some time to release a tell-all book about her sister. But this weekend, she revealed that she’s timing the release of the book to coincide with the birth of her niece or nephew.

The next Royal Baby to join the expanding ranks of the Windsor family is due in April or May of 2019, and that’s when Samantha says her book, In The Shadows Of The Duchess, will hit store shelves.

“In The Shadows Of The Duchess covers everything… the world does not know truth total truth [sic]… (I’m) holding nothing back! From lullabies to lies..it’s all they’re in my book.”

Samantha promises that the book will cover a couple of broad topics. One of those will be what she says has been going on within the family that the public hasn’t been made aware of — dirty secrets that Meghan would rather be kept quiet.

“The book covers everything that goes on behind the scenes that the world does not know and trust me there is a lot.”

By now it’s no secret that Meghan’s family has been attempting, repeatedly and in various forms, to embarrass their estranged family member ever since the weekend of the Royal Wedding. Most well known are Meghan’s dad, Thomas, and her half-sister, Samantha, both of whom continuously try to blame Meghan for her father’s failing health.

And then there’s her nephew Tyler Dooley, who even starred on a reality show about being distant family of royalty. Even Samantha thinks Tyler is a bit much.

“The Dooley’s are certainly on the farthest fringes of the family.”

Besides the family drama, Samantha also plans to devote some pages to cyberbullying. It’s a topic she says she knows all too well, having gotten her share and then some ever since she started giving interviews about her half-sister. She says she’s even received death threats.

“On top of it I am dealing with cyber stalking and cyber bullying with little Twitter trolls… they’re kind of nasty sending out banners and propaganda about me that’s disparaging and not true. They have been reported to the FBI and they were calling in death threats to radio stations (too), so the FBI and police have their phone numbers and their addresses.”

Look for Samantha Markle’s book sometime in the spring of 2019.