Olivia Culpo Struggles To Keep Her Barely-There Dress From Riding Up During ‘Sports Illustrated’ Party

Olivia Culpo hit the town in Miami this weekend to celebrate with her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue family, and she narrowly escaped the dreaded celebrity wardrobe malfunction while doing so.

According to a Nov. 18 report by Daily Mail, Olivia Culpo hit the red carpet in a sparkling mini dress, with emphasis on the word mini. The model stole the spotlight by donning a barely-there silver dress, that caused her some problems throughout the night.

Culpo was photographed wearing the tiny silver dress, which boasted gorgeous beading, and very little material. The dress’ hem rested high on the model’s thigh, as she showed off her toned legs. The strapless ensemble also flaunted Olivia’s toned arms and ample cleavage.

The swimsuit model wore her shoulder-length brown hair parted to the side and in a loose style, and she completed her look with rings on her fingers, dangling earrings, and a matching silver clutch.

During the night, Culpo took to social media to reveal that the dress was so short and tight that she was having a hard time sitting down without it riding up, which would have exposed delicate areas.

“This dress is so tight,” Olivia Culpo is heard saying in a video posted to her Instagram story. “The struggle is real,” she captioned the video as she had to lean back to even sit down.

Afterward, Culpo documented her trip to celebrity hot spot, Nobu, in Malibu, and then revealed that she and her friends were having a late night pool party.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Culpo has been leaning on her friends and family a lot over the past few weeks following her break up with NFL star, Danny Amendola.

As many fans will remember, Olivia and Danny have had an off again, on again relationship in the past, but it seems that things may really be over now. The split occurred while Culpo was in Australia shooting photos for the upcoming edition of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

While Down Under, photos of Amendola getting flirty on the beach with bikini-clad sports reporter, Bianca Peters, surfaced online. The couple split soon after.

When recently asked if she was ready to find love again, the model gave Entertainment Tonight a definite no.

“No. For the record, no,” the model stated, adding that she had a lot on her plate in the coming months. “I have a Sports Illustrated event this weekend in Miami, then I’m going home [to Rhode Island] for Thanksgiving. Then I’m filming a new show in L.A., so a little bit of acting. Then I have another fashion line coming in a few months,” Olivia Culpo told the outlet.