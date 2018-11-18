NBA Rumors: 76ers Could Acquire Kyle Korver, George Hill For Four Players & Draft Picks, Per ‘Bleacher Report’

Will the Cavaliers let Kyle Korver and George Hill join an Eastern Conference contender?

The Cleveland Cavaliers entered the 2018-19 NBA season with the goal of defending their title as Eastern Conference champions. Unfortunately, since the season officially started, the Cavaliers have been disappointing their fans. They failed to live up to expectations from a team who has been to the NBA Finals in the last four years, and as of now, most people already considered the Cavaliers as a tanking team.

If the Cavaliers finally decide to take a different route, they are expected to make some of their veterans, including Kyle Korver and George Hill, available on the market before the February NBA trade deadline. According to Dan Favale of Bleacher Report, one of the NBA teams who could express an interest in engaging in a potential trade deal with the Cavaliers is the Philadelphia 76ers.

In a proposed trade deal, the Sixers will be trading Wilson Chandler, Mike Muscala, Furkan Korkmaz, Justin Patton, 2019 second-round pick, and a 2020 second-round pick to the Cavaliers for George Hill and Kyle Korver. Since Patton just arrived in Philadelphia, both teams will be needing to wait until mid-January to include him in the deal. If this trade proceeds, it will definitely help both teams in filling up the needs to improve on their roster.

“Four-for-two trades are rare, particularly during the middle of the season. The Cavaliers could stomach this lopsided return. They’d save about $4.5 million in salary this season and close to $5 million next season when factoring in partial guarantees for George Hill and Kyle Korver. They shouldn’t have any qualms about waiving Justin Patton or brokering buyouts with Wilson Chandler and Mike Muscala. A flyer on Furkan Korkmaz for a team that needs wings and swingmen and a higher-end second-rounder would be enough net incentives for Cleveland to get on board.”

Sixers reportedly close to acquiring Kyle Korver from Cavaliers – Sixers Wire https://t.co/gJdYmqo1Yv pic.twitter.com/SFAV0HUvxe — Cleveland Cavaliers (@C_CavaliersNews) November 12, 2018

George Hill and Kyle Korver will be great additions to the Sixers, especially after losing Jerryd Bayless and Robert Covington to acquire Jimmy Butler from the Minnesota Timberwolves. Aside from having championship experiences, Hill and Korver could boost the Sixers’ three-point percentage, which currently ranks 21st in the league, per NBA.com. This season, Korver is shooting 38.7 percent from beyond the arc, while Hill is knocking down 48 percent of his three-point attempts.

In exchange for the two veterans, the Cavaliers will be receiving assets that could help them speed up the rebuilding process. With their current performance, it will be best for the Cavaliers to undergo a full-scale rebuild and gather young and promising talents that could make them a significant team in the league once again.