Trump Talks Whitaker’s Views On Russia Probe: ‘What Do You Do When A Person’s Right?’

In an interview with Fox News Chris Wallace broadcast Sunday, President Donald Trump touched upon his acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker’s views on Robert Mueller’s Russia probe, Raw Story reports. When asked if he was aware of Whitaker’s views on Mueller’s investigation into collusion and possible coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign, the president said the following.

“I did not know that. I don’t think it had any effect [on the decision to appoint him.] If you look at [Whitaker’s] statements, they really can be viewed either way.”

Whitaker’s views on Mueller’s Russia probe are widely known, however. In a 2017 op-ed penned for CNN, the now-acting attorney general criticized the investigation, accusing Robert Mueller’s team of “crossing the red line” by probing Trump’s finances, calling for the limiting of the probe. But as previously reported by the Inquisitr, although a staunch critic of the Russia probe, Whitaker reportedly told Senator Lindsey Graham behind closed doors that he has no intention of discontinuing the investigation he is now overseeing.

Matthew Whitaker’s views on the Russia probe are of no concern to President Donald Trump. Trump, in fact, appears happy with the way his attorney general thinks of the probe. After Chris Wallace pointed out to the president that Matthew Whitaker has publicly stated that he thinks that there has been no collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign, the president bluntly asked: “What do you do when a person’s right?”

“There is no collusion. He happens to be right. I mean, he said it. So, if he said there is collusion, I’m supposed to be taking somebody who says there is?” he probed, adding that he would not hire an individual with a differing opinion of the alleged Russia collusion. As acting attorney general overseeing Mueller’s investigation, Whitaker is in the position to terminate it. Although Trump refused to explicitly say that Whitaker will be directed to terminate the probe, he said – like many times before – that it is a witch hunt and a waste of time.

WOW — Trump absurdly claims he wasn't aware Whitaker is outspoken critic of the Muller probe before he appointed him acting AG. "I did know that. I did not know he took views on Mueller…I don't think it had any effect…there is no collusion." pic.twitter.com/yCpPEycaiw — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 18, 2018

“I think we’ve wasted enough time on this witch hunt. The answer is probably we’re finished,” Trump remarked. Despite being pressed on the issue, he refused to say what the odds are of the Russia probe being terminated by Matthew Whitaker.

Judging by Trump’s most recent statements, and Whitaker’s opinion of the Russia probe – which is evidently in line with the president’s – it is no wonder that one of Democratic Party’s top post-midterm priorities is passing legislation meant to protect Robert Mueller and his investigation. According to CBS News, the Democrats are looking to include the legislation in the upcoming spending bill.