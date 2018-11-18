Farrah Abraham Lands Huge Pay Day For New MTV Show

Farrah Abraham is officially returning to MTV to appear on a new show one year after she was fired from Teen Mom OG.

According to a report by Radar Online, Abraham is joining the cast of Ex on the Beach for Season 2. Farrah and her former boyfriend, Simon Saran, have filmed the new show, which is all about singles looking for love while being burdened by the ex’s presence.

The report reveals that Abraham only filmed the show for 11 days, but landed a huge payout for appearing on the reality dating series. Farrah is said to have made around $300K for the show, which will premiere on MTV next month.

Since the reality star was only on location for filming for 11 days, she earned about $27,000 each of the days that she was there. Farrah will be seen hitting the beach in an array of bikinis and sexy outfits, while her former boyfriend, Simon, causes trouble for her.

There are bound to be some crazy situations that occur, and although it seems that Farrah may not last long on the series, she’ll likely make her presence known. As Teen Mom OG viewers will remember, she has a very opinionated and strong personality.

Farrah Abraham will be joined by other stars such as Chad Johnson from The Bachelorette, and stars of MTV’s The Challenge, Angela Babicz, Jozea Flores, and Nicole Ramos.

News of Farrah’s involvement with the show came just days after she was supposed to fight in a celebrity boxing match against former Flavor of Love star, Nicole “Hoopz” Alexander.

However, Abraham backed out of the fight at the last minute, revealing that the promoters were not living up to their end of the contract, which included booking flights and hotel rooms for up to 30 of her closest friends and family members.

“Damon has been threatening my career and threatening lawsuits when he is not delivering on his end. Upon him making a mockery of the anti bully match, and by he himself acting like a bully and being found guilty and having been to jail for beating up his girlfriend, this promoter has lied about buying the flights & will not provide me any security. As a mother, I stand firm and I will not tolerate illegal, unsafe, or bullying behavior, the promoters and all associated are in breach on their part,” Abraham said about backing out of the fight.

Farrah Abraham can be seen on reality TV again when Ex on the Beach premiers on MTV in December.