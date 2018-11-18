Steve Carell Surprises Fans With ‘The Office’ Reunion On Stage At ‘SNL’

Steve Carell took his hosting duties on Saturday Night Live very serious this weekend. He even delivered fans a mini reunion of The Office right on stage.

According to a Nov. 18 report by Hollywood Life, Steve Carell has moved on from playing the beloved character of Michael Scott on The Office. However, he still gets asked about doing a reboot all the time.

In his SNL opening monologue, Carell tackled those pesky reboot rumors. The actor took audience questions, and immediately began to be asked about rebooting The Office. However, the hilarious part came when his former co-stars started to show up and hound him about bring the show back to TV.

Ellie Kemper, who played the role of Erin Hammond on the comedy series, was the first to pop up. “Hi Steve,” she says as she stands up among the crowd. “People would really love to see an Office reboot. Especially me, because I need that money. Let’s get that money, Steve,” she says to an array of laughs.

“I’m sorry, Ellie. I just don’t think it’s a good idea,” Carell fires back. “You’re a jerk,” Kemper replies. The next question comes from actor Ed Helms, who played Andy Bernard on the show.

“It’s so great to see you. I, um, I just don’t think you understand how much money we’re talking about. Like, you wouldn’t have to do all those sad movies anymore,” Helms says.

Steve Carell then goes on to say that he doesn’t do the movies for the money, but that he enjoys filming them. Instead, he asks Helms if maybe the cast of The Office could just have a party and catch up with no cameras. Ed tells Steve that they actually do that all the time and just don’t invite him.

Fans then go wild when Jenna Fischer, who played Pam Beasley on the series, stands up. “Jenna!” Steve yells. “Steve, do you remember the last words that Pam secretly whispered to Michael as he left for Denver?” “Not really,” Carell replies. “Okay. She said, Steve don’t be a d***! Do the reboot.”

Fischer then hilariously asks Carell, “Don’t you want to see what Pam and Jeff are up to these days?” and then Steve corrects her be revealing that it’s actually Pam and Jim.

Later, Carell’s wife, Nancy, and his two children are seen. Nancy reveals that she thinks her husband should just do the show, and he claims he doesn’t want to spend that much time away from his family. “We don’t really need you to hang around anymore,” she tells him, and then the family gets up to leave.

Carell then asks the audience if they want to see an Office reboot, to which everyone cheers. Steve then asks his co-stars to come up on stage. “I am proud to announce officially that…we have a great show tonight!” he says teasing the reboot that will likely never happen.

Steve Carelle went on to host Saturday Night Live, and has hopefully put an end to all of those rumors about rebooting The Office.