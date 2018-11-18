Hilary Duff Flaunts Post-Baby Figure During Shopping Trip With Luca

The mother of two looked sensational during her shopping trip with Luca.

Hilary Duff and her boyfriend Matthew Koma welcomed their daughter Banks Violet into the world nearly a month ago on October 25.

The 31-year-old singer and actress was photographed enjoying a shopping trip in Bel Air, California with her six-year-old, Luca, this weekend. Duff rocked a tight pair of jeans and a flattering black top that put her unbelievably trim post-baby body on full display. The combination of her small waist, flat stomach, and perky bosom made it hard to believe she had given birth less than a month prior.

According to Daily Mail, Duff was photographed patting young Luca – her son from a former marriage to NHL player Mike Comrie – on the head as he enjoyed a vanilla ice cream cone with sprinkles while she carried a small beverage from Starbucks in her other hand.

Looking sensational in her snug denim jeans, the mom of two opted to keep things simple in the cosmetics and hair department. Her dirty blonde locks dangled in loose waves down either side of her chest. Typical of any mother with a newborn at home, she didn’t appear to be wearing any makeup at the time. Duff did manage to add a dash of style to her otherwise simple ensemble with a pair of comfortable leopard-print trainers.

Luca looked both cozy and adorable, sporting a pair of yellow sneakers, a blue top, and grey sweatpants.

As her 10.5 million Instagram followers know all too well, Hilary has been very generous about sharing an array of sweet photos featuring the newest addition to her family.

Less than 12 hours ago, Duff shared a playful family photo featuring herself and Luca making goofy faces while sticking out their tongues. She and Koma cradled baby Banks who appeared to be sleeping in her mommy’s arms at the time the photo was taken.

Duff’s social media following couldn’t help but gush over the photo, flooding it with over 360,000 likes and 600 comments.

“All these years and you still gotta be so perfectly adorable,” one Instagram user commented.

“Such a cute family,” a second chimed in.

A third individual added: “This should definitely be your Christmas card photo.”

The overwhelming consensus of those leaving comments was that Hilary was “perfect” and her family was “adorable.”

By comparison, Duff’s family photo has already accumulated more attention from her massive Instagram following than the black and white photo she shared of Banks just three days ago. To date, the black and white photo has collected 316,000 likes and just shy of 1,000 comments.